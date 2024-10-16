Mizzou Alumni Porter Jr. Leads NBA's Nuggets in Preseason: The Buzz, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Though it's only a preseason game, former Missouri forward and current Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in its preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter finished with 15 points on the night, going 5-for-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from the three point line.
Porter scored 12 of those points in the first quarter, but quieted down as the game progressed. He knocked down one triple in the second quarter with 3:14 remaining and did not score for the rest of the game.
The Nuggets went on to lose to the Thunder 124-94, with the preseason winding down. They have only one preseason matchup remaining against the Minnesota Timberwolves and take on the Thunder again to kick the regular season off.
Today's Schedule
- Baseball plays in Game 4 of the Fall Ball World Series, Columbia, Mo, 4:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- Mizzou gymnast Amari Celestine was selected to represent the Tigers at the 2024 Womens Leaders in Sports Convention.
- Missouri men's basketball, represented by head coach Dennis Gates, forward Mark Mitchell and guard Tony Perkins, talked at SEC Basketball Media Days. Both Mitchell and Perkins are transfers into the program for the 2024 season.
- Mizzou football extended an offer to current Mississippi State running back commit Jaeden Hill. Hill is the No. 529 ranked player in the country.
