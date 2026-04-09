NBA MVP Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Heavily Favored; Nikola Jokic Gaining for No. 2 Spot

Just three days remain in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, and it appears that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to win his second MVP award in a row.

SGA is set as a -5000 favorite in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, as Victor Wembanyama still has to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards.

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday night, a major feather in SGA’s cap as he looks to lock up this award. OKC has put together another impressive 60-plus win season, and the star guard has turned in some wild numbers:

PPG: 31.1

RPG: 4.3

APG: 6.6

SPG: 1.4

FG%: 55.3%

3P%: 38.6%

Win Shares: 15.4 (leads NBA)

Box Plus/Minus: +11.7

Net Rating Swing (On/Off): +10.5

Gilgeous-Alexander has the 23rd-best single-season Player Efficiency Rating (PER) in NBA history, and he has seen his odds skyrocket since ESPN’s Tim Bontemps released his final MVP poll of the 2025-26 season last Friday.

Here’s a look at the odds ahead of Thursday’s NBA action.

2025-26 NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -5000

Victor Wembanyama: +2000

Nikola Jokic: +6000

Nikola Jokic is making a push for the No. 2 spot in the MVP race, as Denver holds the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and has won 10 games in a row. Denver is peaking at the right time, and Jokic is set to average a triple-double while posting one of his best statistical seasons of his career.

Wembanyama’s case rested on his defensive impact, but with the Spurs remaining in the No. 2 seed in the West – and Wemby playing far fewer minutes than Jokic and SGA – he’s seen his odds slip back to +2000. Jokic would jump Wembanyama in this market if the Spurs star does not make the 65-game threshold.

The MVP odds aren’t going to change much over the final few games of the regular season, but this year’s race went down to the wire with SGA needing to lock up the No. 1 seed to fully push these odds in his favor. Prior to Friday’s poll from ESPN, SGA had fallen to -300 to win the MVP after being a -1000 favorite earlier in the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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