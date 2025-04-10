Representative of Mizzou Speak at NIL Hearings in Washington, D.C.; The Buzz, Thursday, April 10, 2025
The world of college athletics was made more interesting when student athletes could make money off of their name, image and likeness in 2021.
But it was more complex that just the initial rulings. Years later, aspects of the original ruling are still playing out in court.
NIL has made recruitment and keeping players an challenge for many programs. Schools with more money are able to offer talented players more to come play for their schools, while the smaller schools struggle with their best players leaving for better opportunities.
While current hearings are going on, members of the Mizzou community traveled to give their insights into the current system.
Mizzou athletics director Laird Veatch along with head wresting coach Brian Smith, women's basketball coach Kellie Harper and men's Dennis Gates visited with the Missouri congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. to discuss NIL and initiatives to help college athletes.
Today's Schedule
- Baseball at Florida at 6 p.m. in Gainesville, FL — Listen
Did you notice?
- Mizzou Basketball assistant coach Rob Summers was hired as the new head coach of Cleveland State, where he was previously and assistant coach. Read more here.
- Former Mizzou center Josh Gray has entered the tranfer portal. This is currently considered a confusing situation since Gray has run out of eligibility as of the end of the 2024-25 season.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube