Breaking Down Jayden McGregory's Potential Impact With Mizzou

Eli Drinkwitz decided to go with a near-complete makeover at the safety position for his 2026 roster, including a few key returners and some very intriguing transfers.

Outside of junior's Santana Banner and Trajen Greco, there aren't any proven players in the Corey Batoon system. Some impactful transfers should be primed to make an impact there, but the uncertainty may just open up a road for true freshman Jayden McGregory to see the field early. The Valley, Iowa, native was an impressive athlete in high school and has the tools to be an important player on the Missouri defense in the near future.

The transfer additions of Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn and Elijah Dotson from Michigan may make McGregory's odds of playing as a freshman a little less, but not impossible. He'll have the chance to make his way up the depth chart if he's able to prove himself during the summer and fall.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. McGregory is the first defensive player in the series and the seventh in total.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner |Devyon Hill-Lomax | Isaac Jensen |

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa

High school: Valley High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 28 position, No. 5 state

On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 72 position, No. 10 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 19 position, No. 3 state

High School Career

It can't be overstated enough how good an overall athlete McGregory was in high school. He played basketball, baseball and football for the Valley Tigers and he found success in all of them. All of those skills and athletic feats he accomplished show up while he's playing safety.

As a senior for the Tigers on the football field, he logged 15.5 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception as a defensive back. At the receiver position, McGregory recorded 765 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions, which led the team. On top of all that, he returned three kicks for 121 yards.

McGregory's junior season was another impressive one, recording 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions. He also reeled in 506 all-purpose yards, including rushing, receiving and returning.

The versatile defensive back also contributed on the basketball court. The Tigers struggled in 2025, going 2-20, but went 22-5 in 2024. There are no stats available for McGregory's time as a high school basketball player.

Fit with the Tigers

The Tigers are getting a defensive back with experience at a variety of different positions, along with production. McGregory stands at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, holding onto a taller and more slim frame, which allows him to show off his speed.

You can tell he was a basketball player by the way he plays the safety position, too. McGregory is a solid vertical athlete who can cover well with fluid hips and good instincts. He's a solid tackler, as well. McGregory will obviously be going against more athletic skill position players in the SEC, but he has a good baseline with his natural athleticism as a freshman.

McGregory's instincts could be what gets him on the field early. For a high school senior, he had an impressive knack for making the right reads in the run game and getting into the backfield in blitz concepts. He can't get too overzealous as a freshman, but those skills alone will set him up well for the future with the Tigers.

When Will He Play?

McGregory is joining a talented safety room with a lot of other new faces. Outside of returners Santana Banner and Trajen Greco, along with Louidor-Faustin and Dotson, there isn't much proven production.

That's where McGregory could slide in.

McGregory was a standout high school athlete who played a variety of different positions on the field, along with basketball. He has athletic range from safety to wide receiver, which makes him a better defensive back. If he can be a locked-in contributor on special teams, which is how most of Drinkwitz's defensive freshmen start out, then he may be able to climb his way up the depth chart.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: McGregory's athleticism might be enough to earn him a role as a true freshman, even if it's small. If not this season, McGregory has the talent to contribute early in his career. He could also help out the return unit.

Floor: McGregory falls behind players like Elijah Dotson, JaDon Blair, CJ Bass and others, which leads to either a lack of production or an eventual transfer.

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