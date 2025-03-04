Robin Pingeton Bids Farewell From Mizzou Arena; The Buzz, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Longtime Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton signed-off for the last time at Mizzou Arena after a 100-59 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday.
It wasn't the ideal result to end a 15-year career at the helm of the Tigers, but nevertheless, it was an emotional one. Though the last couple of seasons of her tenure didn't go smooth, she's been one of the program's greatest coaches.
"I think it’s really cool when you love something so much and you’re so blessed that it’s hard to say goodbye to it," Pingeton said. "I think that’s probably the biggest compliment I can give, as a testament to my time in 15 years here at Mizzou ... it’s just been a really good run that I’ve got a lot of gratitude for."
Columbia hasn't just been the place Pingeton has worked either, it's the place she's raised a family. Her two sons, named Zach and Blake, have grown up in the town, and she's felt the community's support throughout her time her between the good and bad.
Even with her stepping down as coach, Pingeton isn't leaving Columbia forever. The two will be always be synonmyous with each other.
"I love the passion for the university, but the kind of people, the human beings, just blue collar, hard working, loving, kind caring," Pingeton said. "It’s a really special place."
Today's Schedule
Women's golf vs MountainView Collegiate in Tuscon, Ariz. — Live Stats
Mizzou Results
Men's golf places No. 11 of 16 in Colleton River Challenge in Bluffton, S.C. — Final Results
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri football players gaining some traction at the NFL Draft Combine this past week:
- Missouri gymnastics jumps up to a No. 7 ranking in the Road to Nationals poll:
- Tony Perkins gets the men's basketball Senior Spotlight this week:
