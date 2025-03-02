Missouri Expected to Host 2026 4-Star Linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have been very active this week on the recruiting trail, locking in several visits with talented prospects for the upcoming spring and summer periods.
According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the list of visitors has grown once again with the addition of linebacker prospect Adam Balogoun-Ali.
Hailing from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, Balogoun-Ali is a 4-Star prospect that is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 14 linebacker in the nation and the No. 28 player in the Sunshine state.
He is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for his school's track and field team as well as basketball. As just a freshman, Balogoun-Ali made it all the way to the state qualifier for the high jump and averaged over eight points per game with five rebounds and just under two assists.
As for his time on the gridiron, the talented linebacker prospect spent the first three years of varsity football with Benjamin High School, where he compiled over 100 total tackles, 17.0 TFL's and two interceptions.
As it stands now, Missouri holds just a single commit for the 2026 recruiting class, but looks to be in the mix for several premier talents. With several visitors expected to make their trips to Columbia this summer, Drinkwitz could be in for a big offseason.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.