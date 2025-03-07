Mizzou Jumper Named to Bowerman Watch List; The Buzz, Friday, March 7, 2025
Missouri sophomore Jonathan Seremes, a member of the track and field team, was named to the Bowerman Watch List.
The Bowerman Watch List represents an annual recognition of the top student-athletes in the sport.
Seremes participates in the triple jump, an event he excels in.
At the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championship on Feb. 27-March 1, Seremes took home the triple jump crown with a distance of 16.97 meters.
That distance not only gave him first place, but it also marked a Missouri indoor season record for that event.
Another accolade Seremes earned is the All-SEC First Team honor. He received that award following his SEC title-winning jump.
Seremes will aim to continue his stellar season, as well as remain on the watch list, at the NCAA Indoor Championship March 13-15 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Tennis vs. No. 14 Oklahoma at 5 p.m. in Norman, Okla. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. Binghamton at 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Listen
- Softball vs. No. 23 Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. in Lexington, Ky. — Watch, Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou received praise from NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema. Membou recently attended the combine and is looking like he could be drafted early.
- Basketball player and graduate student Caleb Grill was named to the SEC Community Service Team. Aside from making contributions on the court, he is making his mark off it as well.
- Former Tiger and offensive lineman Mitch Morse announced his retirement from the NFL. Morse played at Missouri from 2011-2014. He then played 10 seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
