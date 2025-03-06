Missouri Football Lines Up Two Spring Visitors
Despite spring practice being in full swing, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have not stopped working on the recruiting trail.
This week, the Tigers locked in two more visitors for spring practice, both of which took to social media to share the news.
The first was 2027 athlete prospect Lawrence Britt from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Though unrated as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, his 6-foot-2, 180 lb. frame gives him potential to play multiple positions across the field.
He will be in Columbia on March 11th for Missouri's seventh spring practice. The under-the-radar prospect will also take trips to both Knoxville and Nashville to see the Volunteers and Tennessee State in the same month.
The next player to announce his upcoming visit was 2026 3-Star cornerback Carsen Eloms from Fishers High School in Indiana. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 63 cornerback in the nation.
Eloms will be in town this Saturday, March 8th, for the Tigers' sixth practice of the spring period.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Eloms is an athletic defender with the ability to stay in front of wideouts and take away throwing lanes with good footwork and aggressive hands. In 2024 he finished with 44 total tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions.
As of now, the Tigers hold just one commit for the 2026 recruiting class and none in the class of 2027.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.