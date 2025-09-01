Toronto Argonauts Add Missouri QB Beau Pribula to CFL Negotiation List: The Buzz

Mizzou Central

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws a pass against the Central Arkansas Bears during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula has been added to the Toronto Argonauts’ negotiation list, per a report from 3DownNation. The Argonauts are a professional Canadian football team based in Toronto, Ontario. The team competes in the East Division of the Canadian Football League.

CFL teams can claim the rights of up to 45 players on their negotiation list. The lists are on a first-come, first-served basis if they are ineligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts and have never played in the league before.

According to reports, Pribula has not expressed interest in signing. A player can decline to sign with a team and can petition or request removal from a negotiation list to pursue other opportunities. For now, Pribula remains on the Argonauts' list, granting the team his negotiation rights

Sunday's Mizzou Results

  • Missouri soccer (2-2-1) won 2-0 over Missouri State (2-3-1) on Sunday, August 31. The Tigers scored their goals in the last 10 minutes of the match. Midfielder Olivia Chianelli broke the deadlock in the 81st minute to put the Tigers on the board, and forward Ava Veter extended the lead four minutes later. It was goalkeeper Kate Phillips' second match with a clean sheet and fourth of her career.

Monday's Mizzou Schedule:

There are no games scheduled for today.

Did you notice?

  • Missouri football has moved up five spots in ESPN's FPI rankings to No. 18 after Saturday's win against Central Arkansas.
  • Missouri basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. will take an official visit to Missouri in week 3 of the SEC football season, he told LeagueRDY. Crowe Jr. is a 2026 five-star recruit, known for being an efficient shooter and monopolizing the court to his advantage.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

I remember going to church on Sunday and the priest talking about, ‘Hey, we got KU coming up.'

Gary Link

