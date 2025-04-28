Two Missouri Wrestlers Place at the 2025 US Wrestling Open: The Buzz, April 28, 2025
The University of Missouri wrestling team sent four athletes to the 2025 U.S. Open in the U20 and Senior divisions with the Tiger Style Wrestling Club (TSWC).
Redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair competed in both the U20 and senior divisions as a redshirt freshman for the Tigers. In the U20 men's freestyle division, Sinclair made it to the finals at 86 kg. He was against Max McEnelly (MIRT) and ultimately placed second after a 3-5 loss by decision. Sinclair had four technical fall wins on his way to the finals. He also took second place in the senior freestyle competition at 92 kg.
Sinclair redshirted this season at 197 pounds, and with former Tiger Rocky Elam transferring to Iowa State, he has a good chance of sliding into the 197-pound spot this upcoming season, given his strong performance in the postseason.
Former Tiger Jarrett Jacques also competed in the Senior division this past weekend at 74 kg. Jacques finished in fourth place after losing to former Iowa State opponent David Carr (CRTM) by technical fall, with the match ending at 2:09 in the semifinals. Prior to his loss to Carr, Jacques had secured victories in his first two matches, winning by technical fall and decision.
- U20 | 57 kg- Mack Mauger finished in third place after a 2-4 decision loss to Ronnie Ramirez (POWC).
Monday's Mizzou Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for today.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri Softball: No. 15/20 Alabama 2, Missouri 0, Recap
- Men's Golf: Placed 16th in the SEC Championship
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri women's basketball guard Ashton Judd announced she's transferring to Texas.
- Kellie Harper, Missouri women's basketball head coach, posted her new signature video via X (formerly Twitter) that she has a Missouri Women's Basketball commitment announcement coming soon.
- The Missouri football team volunteered in the community Sunday in the annual ForColumbia volunteer event.
