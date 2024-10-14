Volleyball Secures Another SEC Win, and ITA Regional Tennis Championships Conclude: The Buzz, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Missouri volleyball finished its dominated week, winning all three matches at home, including a 3-2 victory against Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 13. This win marks the Tigers' third consecutive victory and their second consecutive SEC win.
Senior Jordan Iliff set a career-best with 21 digs and two aces throughout the matches. She also broke her own season ace record from 2023, securing her 46th ace after Sunday's contest. She had a .364 clip.
Colleen Finley broke her previous blocking record after recording a pair against the Volunteers. After securing those blocks on Sunday, she has now accumulated more than 250 blocks in her collegiate career.
The Tigers will have their first break in give days as they prepare to host Mississippi State on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hearnes Center.
Missouri vs. Tennessee Sets:
- Missouri 25, Tennessee 22
- Tennessee 27, Missouri 25
- Tennessee 25, Missouri 18
- Missouri 25, Tennessee 23
- Missouri 15, Tennessee 7
The University of Missouri Tennis will conclude its run at the ITA Division I Central Regional Championships today after traveling to Memphis on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The championships are a stepping stone for receiving an invitation to the ITA National Fall Championships. Players who become regional or singles champions and finalists are eligible for an invitation to the fall national championship.
Today's Schedule
- Tennessee at the ITA Regional Championships, Memphis, TN
- Men's Golf at Turtle Point Invite, Killen, Alabama, 8:30 a.m. CT, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball: Missouri 3, Tennessee 2
- Women's Soccer: Mississippi State 5, Missouri 0
