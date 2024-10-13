Top ten Experiences Shakeups- Eye of the Tiger, Week 7
This most recent slate of games was no where near as shocking as the week prior, but plenty of teams still had their hands full in Week 7 of college football. The now No. 19 ranked Missouri Tigers were the only team to see an easy victory this week in the conference, though it was against the UMass Minutemen.
The rest of the SEC didn't have it as easy. Every other game in the conference was decided by 10 points or less, all of which were still competitive in the fourth quarter.
Outside of the SEC, just about everyone who needed to take care of business did so. The No. 3 Oregon Ducks walked away with a win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State narrowly escaped on the road against the USC Trojans. Some teams showed their true colors this past week and set up for a fascinating second half the college football season.
Week 7 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
Auburn: Bye week
No. 7 Alabama: 27-25 win over South Carolina
No. 18 Oklahoma: 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas
South Carolina: 27-25 loss to No. 7 Alabama
Mississippi State: 41-31 loss to No. 5 Georgia
Arkansas: Bye week
Auburn and Arkansas got the time to relax and reflect on their weeks prior, as the Razorbacks secured an upset win over Tennessee and Auburn a blowout loss to Georgia. Missouri takes on Auburn in their next matchup at home, one that will be another tough test and a good opportunity for a victory. The Tigers take on the Razorbacks in their last regular season game of the year.
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked a little suspect for the second week in a row, barely walking away with a win over South Carolina at home. After the Gamecocks recovered an onside kick, quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned the ball over shortly after to seal the game. It was a poor decision by Sellers, one that cost his team the game. He did have one of his better perforamances of the season so far which he can build on.
Oklahoma didn't show much resilliency against the top-ranked team in the country. Their season-long issues at the quarterback position were put on the spotlight and their veteran defense struggled to get stops. The Longhorn defense looked unstoppable, but there were minimal signs of life from the other side.
As for previous Tiger matchups, the Vanderbilt Commodores walked into Lexington, Kentucky and defeated the Wildcats 20-13. Quarterback Diego Pavia did work in the air and on the ground, connecting with six different receiving targets. They advanced to 4-2 on the season and now look like a resume-building win for any team that's defeated them, including the Tigers.
Week 7 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 18 Indiana: Bye week
No. 18 Kansas State: 31-28 win over Colorado
No. 22 Pittsburgh: 17-15 win over Pittsburgh
No. 23 Illinois: 50-49 win over Purdue
Both Ohio State and Oregon looked like top-five teams, even though the Buckeyes walked away with the loss. They appear, alongside Penn State, to be the teams to beat at the top of the Big 10. USC, after their loss to Penn State, sits with three losses. They still look competitive and also could finish atop the conference. The Indiana Hoosiers appear as a sleeper in the conference, but are still waiting for their first real test.
Sticking in the SEC, the LSU Tigers picked up arguably the best win of the weekend against Ole Miss. It went down to the wire, but quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was able to find receiver Kyren Lacy in overtime for a 25-yard, game winning touchdown. Regardless of his ineffieciency in regulation, he put his clutch gene on display.
