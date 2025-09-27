Mizzou Baseball Lands Class of 2027 Commitment: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers baseball has landed the commitment of class of 2027 right-hand pitcher Carter Martin.
Martin attends Warrenton High School in the St. Louis area, and has made a name for himself on the state-wide scale. Martin joins fellow class of 2027 prospects Cole Ruggeri (RHP), Chase Stieferman (LHP) and Seamus Moylan (C) as Tiger commits in the 2027 class.
Missouri also has four pitching commits in the class of 2026 in the form of Zach Van Hook, Jake Brettschneider, Jack Smith and Dylan Curtis.
The Tigers are in need of pitching help on the recruiting forefront, as Missouri ranked dead last in the Southeastern Conference with a team ERA of 9.19. The Tigers also gave up the most hits (592) and runs (496) in the conference. Former starting pitcher, Sam Horn, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft, leaving the rotation even thinner.
The team finished the 2025 season with a record of 16-39 overall, and 3-27 in conference play.
