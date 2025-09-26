Alabama at Georgia Breakdown: Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we take our final look at this weekend's Alabama-Georgia matchup. Windam and Woods discuss our keys to the game for the Crimson Tide, select our three players to watch, and make our picks for the biggest games of the week, including the matchup in Athens.
The show begins by highlighting Windham's new podcast, Crimson Flame, before heading to the voicemail line for our caller's predictions. What does Dax and Hunter think about this weekend's game?
We move from the voicemail line into a small discussion on Alabama's offensive line as the Crimson Tide will continue to rotate along its front in this game. Is that best for the team?
The trio then highlights each of our keys to the game as Alabama tries to pull off a top-five upset. Will Ty Simpson stay calm in a hostile environment? Will Alabama be able to run the football? Can the special teams play well enough to avoid costing the program the game? Woods discusses limiting quarterback runs and explosive plays while successfully pulling off explosive plays for themselves. Gaither highlights the turnover battle, playing from ahead, and generating pressure on the Georgia quarterback.
Our trio then picks our players to watch for the Crimson Tide, giving a good mix of offensive and defensive players across our nine selections. Can Domani Jackson continue his strong play in the secondary? Will Alabama's run defenders make an impact and limit the Bulldogs on the ground? How will the Crimson Tide's young offensive lineman perform in a hostile environment? Which skill position player not named Ryan or Germie stand out for Alabama?
