Mizzou Baseball Swept by South Carolina

After earning its first Southeastern conference series win over Kentucky, Missouri baseball was swept in a conference series for a third time, being unable to find a win against South Carolina.

Missouri's closest margin of defeat came on Friday in Game 2, with the Tigers falling 1-0.



Sophomore pitcher Brady Kehlenbrink was able to keep South Carolina to its lowing scoring effort of the weekend, holding down the mound for 7.1 innings. He struck out 10 Gamecocks in that time while allowing just two hits.

The sole run for South Carolina came in the fourth inning by way of a triple and a two-out error the Tigers gave up.



Missouri almost managed to turn its last breath into the comeback it needed, getting two runners on base in its first two at bats of the ninth inning.

But with a failed attempt at stealing third, followed by a strike out and fly out, the Tigers were unable to get on board. The loss marked the Tigers' second time being shutout in conference play.

Missouri also nearly completed a comeback attempt in Game 3, but ultimately lost 6-4.



The Tigers entered the ninth inning trailing 6-2. With two runners on base and two outs, a single from Jamal George brought in a run from Jase Wiota, and advanced Keegan Knutston to third. On the next at bat, a double from Donovan Jordan brought home Knutson and advanced George from first to third base.



However, after scoring the consecutive runs and George now in scoring position, a fly out ended the Tigers' attempt at a comeback.

Game 1 was the most lopsided of the series, with Missouri falling 5-1.



The Tigers recorded just two hits, by far its lowest mark throughout the three games. Seven Tigers struck out in the first six innings.

South Carolina took an early lead off of a two-run homer in the third inning. The Tigers allowed two unearned runs in the sixth inning off of dropped fly balls.



Missouri's sole run came in the fourth inning, with a groundout RBI from Jase Woita bringing home Pierre Seals, who hit a leadoff triple in the inning.

The Tigers will follow up the series with another mid-week matchup against Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Tigers hosted the Bears on Tuesday, earning a 5-2 win over their in-state foe.