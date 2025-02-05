Where Missouri Baseball was Picked to Finish in Preseason SEC Coaches Poll
Missouri Tigers Baseball is headed into year two under head coach Kerrick Jackson. They have a lot of new players and changes have been made for the upcoming season, but one thing remains the same.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Southeastern Conference released their Preseason Coaches Poll and Preseason All-SEC teams. The Tigers were once again predicted to finish at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference. Missouri also did not have a player make the Preseason All-SEC team for the second year in a row.
This season sees two more teams in the conference than there have been in the past, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. The addition of these two strong teams pushed Missouri to 16th in their conference in the preseason polls.
This isn't surprising and is a actually quite a familiar spot for Missouri. At the end of the 2024 season, they just avoided last place in the SEC, sitting just one game above Auburn. The Tigers finished with just nine wins in conference play.
The season tends to not play out the way that the preseason polls expect. But what is guaranteed is that SEC play will be a tough battle for the Tigers, and will be even harder this year.
2025 SEC baseball coaches poll
Here’s a full look at the SEC coaches’ poll along with vote totals (and 1st-place votes in parentheses):
- Texas A&M (10) – 228
- Tennessee (1) – 215
- Arkansas (3) – 214
- LSU (1) – 204
- Florida (1) – 183
- Georgia – 165
- Vanderbilt – 156
- Texas – 146
- Mississippi State – 112
- Kentucky – 102
- Oklahoma – 101
- Auburn – 100
- Alabama – 98
- South Carolina – 61
- Ole Miss – 60
- Missouri – 31
Preseason First-Team All-SEC
Here’s a look at the preseason All-SEC teams, which were also voted on by the league’s coaches:
- C: Ike Irish, Auburn
- C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky
- 1B: Jared Jones, LSU
- 1B: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State
- 2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
- 3B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
- SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
- SS: Dean Curley, Tennessee
- OF: Jace Laviolette, Texas A&M
- OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
- OF: Max Belyeu, Texas
- OF: Tre Phelps, Georgia
- DH/Util: Hayden Schott, Texas A&M
- SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
- SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
- SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- SP: Kade Anderson, LSU
- RP: Nate Snead, Arkansas
- RP: Alton Davis II, Georgia
- RP: Gavin Guidry, LSU
Preseason Second-Team All-SEC
- C: Rylan Galvan, Texas
- C: Luke Heyman, Florida
- 1B: Cooper McMurray, Auburn
- 2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
- 2B: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M
- 2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU
- 3B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
- 3B: Slate Alford, Georgia
- SS: Colby Shelton, Florida
- OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
- OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee
- OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
- DH/Util: Will Hodo, Alabama
- SP: Zane Adams, Alabama
- SP: Landon Beidelschies, Arkansas
- SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
- SP: JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
- SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
- RP: Christian Foutch, Arkansas
- RP: Miller Green, Vanderbilt
- RP: Robert Hogen, Kentucky