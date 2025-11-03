2 Young Players to Miss Mizzou Season Opener Against Howard
The Missouri Tigers will be without junior wing Trent Pierce and sophomore guard Annor Boateng for Missouri's season-opening game against Howard, per the team. Pierce missed Missouri's exhibition game against Kansas State on Oct. 24.
Both players are missing Monday's game against Howard due to lower-body injuries. When asked about it Oct. 31, head coach Dennis Gates didn't have much of an update to provide.
"As it relates to Trent Pierce, we'll find out the same way, it was great to see him practice today," Gates said. "There's no doubt about it, but I don't want to force guys."
Pierce averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one assist per game in his sophomore season with the Tigers. He also shot 33% from the perimeter and 47.2% from the field.
Boateng was a surprising bright spot for the Tigers in their exhibition win over Kansas State. He recorded 15 points on 4-for-5 shooting. He also added six rebounds to that stat line.
Luckily for Gates and the Tigers, Missouri has a roster that's full of depth at multiple positions. Even with two wing players out, the Tigers should be able to handle their absence with other players off the bench.
"I think what we have seen against Kansas State is our depth, and that's what I focus on the most," Gates said. "That's why it's important to always have it. I think we have capable guys coming off the bench who can start that doesn't put us in a position to lose anything compared to years past, when we've experienced an injury."
Missouri tips off against Howard at 6 p.m. on Monday. Below is all the information pertaining to the Tigers' season opener.
How to Watch: Missouri men's basketball at Howard
Who: Missouri Tigers at the Howard Bison
What: Opening night of the 2025-26 NCAA men's basketball season
Where: Burr Gymnasium (2,700) in Washington, D.C.
When: Monday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
SirusXM: Away 381
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Only the second meeting between the two teams, with Missouri winning 77-62 over Howard in the second game of the season last year. Three Missouri players — Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell and Anthony Robinson II — scored in the double digits for points. Missouri never trailed at any point in the game.