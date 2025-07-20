4-Star Guard Set to Visit Mizzou Women's Basketball: The Buzz
Kellie Harper is looking to land arguably her biggest commitment yet with the Missouri Tigers, with four-star guar Natalya Hodge setting an upcoming visit to the program, per a report from Talia Goodman of On3.
Missouri first offered Hodge when Robin Pingeton was the head coach, but Harper again offered the prospect after accepting the head coach job.
Harper might've built a relationship with Hodge when she was the head coach at Tennessee from 2019-2024, as Hodge is from Knoxville, Tennessee.
Hodge is a two-time finalist for TSSAA Miss Basketball, scoring over 2,000 career points during her time at Bearden High School. In her junior season, she averaged 25.7 points per game en route to the state semifinals.
Missouri currently has two commits already in the class of 2026, including another Knoxville native, Cecilie Brandimore along with Ellie Muller.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football extended an offer to D'Angelo White, a four-star tight end in the class of 2027 from Cleveland.
- Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III reported for his first NFL training camp with the Chicago Bears Saturday. He also officially signed his contract.
- NFL analyst Bucky Brooks listed former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson on his "All-Breakout Team" on NFL.com for the 2025 season.
"There is a lot to like about the versatile defensive lineman's potential impact as a second-year pro," Brooks wrote. "The 6-5, 285-pounder flashed "wrecking ball" potential while finding his way in fewer than 200 snaps as a rookie. With better health in Year 2, he should see his production spike."
- Missouri baseball commit Camden Lohman signed a contract with the New York Mets after being selected by the organization in Round 8 of the draft.
- Missouri director of athletics Laird Veatch spent Saturday meeting with fans in Palmyra, Missouri.
- Missouri basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. will play in Columbia this December in the Norm Stewart Classic. His team from Inglewood, California will take on Principia.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Season Opener:
39 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I thought it would be really cool: I’d been around college for four years, and now you’re going to pay me to coach football? Are you kidding me? I had an incredible mentor [Don James], a remarkable man who had the highest level of integrity. A guy I learned so much from.”- Gary Pinkel
