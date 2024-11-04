A Look at Mizzou Basketball's Revamped Center Group
The Missouri Tigers' presence in the paint was rather light.
Missouri finished last in the SEC with 31 rebounds per game and 12th in points in the paint with 29.9. The center of its defense lacked much physicality.
"The SEC is a very, very physical league," associate head coach C.Y. Young said in an interview. "So if you got a bunch of guys who can't hold their spot, kind of struggle in how skilled you are."
In hopes to improve in this area, head coach Dennis Gates and Co. added one of the top rated centers in both the portal and in the freshman class.
"We did a great job as it relates to the recruiting, identifying guys that are really good at pursuing the basketball," Gates said in a press conference ahead of the season.
Here's a look at the improved group and what they can add.
2024 Missouri Centers
Starters: Josh Gray
Bench: Peyton Marshall, Trent Burns
Josh Gray
Graduate, 7'0, 260 lbs
The veteran in the room, Josh Gray comes to Missouri with over 1,000 minutes of SEC basketball behind him in 98 total games. He transferred to Missouri after spending the past three seasons at South Carolina, and his true freshman season at LSU.
"Josh Gray I'm excited to have," Gates said at SEC Media Days. Obviously he's experienced in the SEC. ... He's been a part of wins and some great programs with great coaches."
Gray played the most in his junior season, starting 15 games for South Carolina and averaging 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. For Missouri, Caleb Grill was the only player to average over five rebounds last season — and Grill only played in nine games.
"He (Gray) gives us physical strength in the low post," Gates said.
Expect Gray to take the reigns at center with a spot in the starting five for the Tigers this season. He can be a force on both ends of the court, and expects himself to be a conductor of sorts of the offense.
"I can hunt for mismatches, I can call out plays before they happen. And just be a little bit of a playmaker, setting up plays, making sure everyone is in the right spot."
Peyton Marshall
Freshman, 7'0, 300 lbs
In high school, Peyton Marshall looked like a giant amongst boys. He's a bully on the court.
Missouri's centers last year had height (Connor Vanover stood at 7'5") , but they certainly did not take up much space or create physical mismatches. Both Gray and Marshall are the exact opposite. Marshall will push you around.
Marshall chose Missouri after backing down from a commitment to Auburn as the No. 16 center in the class according to 247Sports' rankings.
At Overtime Elite, the four-star prospect averaged 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 17 minutes per game during the 2023-'24 season.
Marshall, as his size would indicate, his a traditional big man who could be rotated in early and often with Gray. He's cut down on his weight though since joining Missouri and certainly has some rare athleticism for his size too.
Trent Burns
Freshman, 7'5, 235 lbs
Burns is the anomaly in this trio and from most on the court. With his lankiness, he built his game off the jump shot in high school as a four-star prospect.
Burns has serious potential to become a dynamic playmaker. It will be the coaching staff's job to help him turn it into results.
He doesn't have the size now to sustain or fight through much contact for rebounds in the SEC level. Because of this, don't be surprised if he doesn't see the court much in his true freshman season.
But if he sticks to Missouri's plan of development, the Tigers could have a rare player on their hands in years to come.
