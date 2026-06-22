Aidan Chronister's Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

The biggest point of interest for Mizzou basketball next season is its incoming freshman class, which ranks 12th in the nation and third in the Southeastern Conference.

Atop of the class are five-star recruits Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, who many expect to make an instant impact. The third member of the class is four-star Arkansas native Aidan Chronister, who's been flying under the radar since his commitment to the program. Chronister, a top-150 recruit in the nation per 247Sports, stands at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds with one of the best jumpshots in his class.

It's been tough for freshman to play high-usage roles at Missouri since head coach Dennis Gates took over — with more of that being attributed to the talent level of veterans than the freshmen — but Chronister could make his way into the rotation in his first season.

Here's an outlook on his ceiling and floor with the Tigers next season.

What he brings

In most scenarios, freshman who carve out a rotational role against Power Five teams get there by finding their niche within the team. Most veterans will be more well-rounded than the younger freshmen, having a more developed and ready skillset to contribute regular minutes. It's easy to see where Chronister could find his niche.

He's a high-volume shooter who can knock down 3-pointers in almost any fashion, be it pull-ups, catch-and-shoots or transition looks.

Missouri fans got a first-hand look at Chronister's offensive talent at the Norm Stewart Classic in December. There, Chronister led his school to beat fellow commit Toni Bryant, dropping 25 points and shooting 5-for-12 from the 3-point line.

He isn't just a standstill, volume shooter, though. As the top option on his team, he's developed solid decision-making skills, consistently initiating offense and making secondary reads off drives. Chronister is also a capable athlete that won't get taken advantage of often at the collegiate level — his lanky frame helps him contest shots and play passing lanes.

For Chronister, his success is less of a matter of "if" and more of a matter of "when." It'd be surprising for his smooth offense to not eventually translate to the collegiate level, especially when factoring in his height and jumper.

Ideally, he'd be a nice bonus for the Tigers to have in the 2026-27 season, growing into his game as one of a few capable shooters in the rotation but not depended on. Should some of Missouri's veteran shooters falter or not live up to a desired consistency, Chronister's shooting could be a necessity, which

Ceiling

Chronister's game translates quick to the collegiate level, as he immediately becomes one of the best shooters in Missouri's rotation. His defense holds up with the support of a strong backline, and he plays a rotational role throughout conference play.

Stats: 6ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.3 bpg, 0.9 tpg, 47% FG, 41% 3FG, 88%FT

Floor

Chronister's floor could be attributed to two possibilities: either Missouri's rotation is too strong and he can't find minutes due to the success ahead of him, or he struggles to find his footing and can't make his way into the rotation. Both scenarios could lead Chronister into playing a minimal year-one role, like many freshmen do.

Stats: 2 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.3 spg, 0 bpg, 0.5 tpg, 38% FG, 32% 3FG, 75% FT

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