Dennis Gates Expects a Robinson-Like Leap Out of This Sophomore
In some of the Missouri Tigers' biggest moments last season, a surprising face was on the court making an impact in crucial moments — then-freshman guard T.O. Barrett.
The former three-star prospect made appearances late in Missouri's win at No. 5 Florida and the Tigers' loss in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament against Drake.
"I feel like it was very beneficial to me, and I learned from that," Barrett said Monday in an interview with MissouriOnSI, reflecting on his experiences last season.
Against Florida, Missouri leaned at Barrett at the point guard position after starter Anthony Robinson II earned his fourth foul with 11:05 remaining. Plus, senior guard Tony Perkins was ejected from the game due to a flagrant foul.
“That says a lot about what his team thinks of him, what I think of him but more importantly, the confidence he has in (himself) to go out there and do the job," head coach Dennis Gates said following the game.
Barrett played the final six minutes of the game, making an impact defensively, grabbing a rebound and also creating an assist on a dunk from Mark Mitchell that put Missouri up 70-64 with 5:08 remaining.
In the NCAA Tournament game, Barrett appeared in 10 minutes, creating two assists and scoring two points off free throws. In the games against both Drake and Florida, Barrett showed off his physicality on defense, and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates offensively.
Getting important playing time in Missouri's two biggest games of the season gave Barrett the chance to already have film to review and improve from.
"I can see the ins and outs, and see where I need to be, and see how I need to direct the offense and the defense and being a leader on the court," Barrett said.
In both of those appearances, the pressure was on Barrett, and so were the lights. Playing on a stage as big as a NCAA-Tournament game has made the Oklahoma native ready to take on any setting.
"I go into this season and I've seen everything, I've been through it," Barrett said. "Going into this year not being brand new to everything, not walking into a room I've never been in."
Because of the poise and ability Barrett flashed in those moments, Gates is expecting Barrett to take significant steps forward in his sophomore season. Gates compared his expectations to the result of the growth that Robinson made last season.
In his sophomore season, Robinson was named to the all-SEC defensive-team and averaged nine points, two steals, and 2.5 rebounds. From his freshman to sophomore season, Robinson averages included increases of 10 in minutes, 11.6 in field-goal percentage, 19.5% in three-point percentage, 2.4 in rebounds and 2.5 in assists.
Entering his junior season, Robinson will now be expected to be one of Missouri's top playmakers and emotional leaders. Gates is hoping Barrett can put himself on that same track.
"I would love for T.O. Barrett to have the same jump that Ant Robinson had as a freshman to sophomore. That's something I'm looking forward to see. We saw flashes of him doing such in big games, whether it was a win on the road at Florida or even throughout his growth behind the scenes."
Barrett saw playing time in 19 games last season, averaging 5.4 minutes while shooting 58.3% for 1.9 points per game. His continued development would make Missouri even more dynamic on both sides of the court.