Fifth-Year Guard CJ Gunn Enrolls at Mizzou Ahead of 2026-27 Season

One day after signing Mark Mitchell for his fifth year and third season at Missouri, the Tigers are set to make another move on a fifth year player. According to the school's online database, CJ Gunn enrolled at Missouri PowerMizzou reported Tuesday. The guard has played collegiately for four years, spending his first two with Indiana and last two with DePaul.

Gunn has not officially signed with the Tigers, but his enrollment at Missouri is promising for the program.

At DePaul, Gunn averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.1 minutes. Gunn shot 41.4% from the field and 31.5% from three on over five attempts per contest. Gunn's 3-point shooting prowess was put on display at the Final Four last year, winning the 3-point contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After losing top 3-point scorers Jayden Stone and Jacob Crews from last season, the Tigers will be looking to fill some shooting gaps and Gunn could provide that aid. Over the offseason, Missouri added freshman Jason Crowe Jr. and transfer Kennard Davis, among others, to help from distance in that department as well.

If signed, Gunn would be the tenth guard at Missouri on its currently constructed roster. At 6-foot-7, Gunn is set to be the second tallest Tiger alongside Aidan Chronister.

After Mitchell re-enrolled Monday, Missouri would have 17 players rostered if Gunn was added. PowerMizzou reported that after the Mitchell signing, the Tigers would be allowed make extra room, it's unclear if that case will remain for a potential Gunn signing.

This story will be updated as more information is learned

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