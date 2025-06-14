Former Mizzou Star Named Head Coach of NBA G League Team: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guard and graduate assistant Phil Pressey has accepted his first head coach job.
The former All-SEC player was named the head coach of the Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Pressey has spent the last two seasons as an assistant on the Celtics staff, and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Missouri Tigers during the 2022-2023 season. His NBA career began with Boston, playing there from 2013-2015.
Pressey declared for the NBA draft after a remarkable junior season with Missouri in 2012-2013, where he set the single-season program records in assists (240). He retired as the program's all-time leader in assists (580), and tied for first in steals (196).
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri track and field athlete Skylar Coffey placed 21st out of 24 in the finals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a best score of 55.59m.
Saturday Mizzou's Schedule
- NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Kristi Perez-Snyman and Claudina Diaz in high jump finals at 7:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Bowers vs. Carroll charity basketball game at Mizzou Arena at noon
Did you notice?
- Mizzou baseball reportedly hired coaching veteran Drew Dickinson as the team's pitching coach, per Joe Healy of D1Baseball. The role has been occupied by former Missouri head coach TIm Jamieson over the last two seasons. Dickinson has spent the past six seasons in the same position at Virginia.
- Two Missouri track and field athletes were named All-Americans; Valentina Barrios, first-team at javelin, and Alicia Burnett, second-team on sprints.
- Former Missouri women's basketball player Sophie Cunningham is expected to return to the court for the Indiana Fever Saturday night against the New York Liberty. She's missed the last three weeks of action due to injury.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"We're going to get there. That's the narrative. That's the turnaround. That's the state of our program. I'm disappointed, I'm frustrated — all the above — but I'm in right where I want to be: building this team with a whole bunch of guys who want to go do it the right way."- Barry Odom in 2017
