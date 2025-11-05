How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Home Opener Against SEMO
For the first time since March 8, Missouri men's basketball will play at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will host Southeast Missouri State on Friday.
SEMO had the best record in the regular season in the Ohio Valley Conference last year before falling to SIUE in the Conference Championship, shutting the Redhawks out from a NCAA Tournament bid. The Redhawks fell to Saint Louis to open the season, losing 67-92. SLU scored 48 points in the paint.
This will be the second time that the Tigers host the Redhawks under head coach Dennis Gates, with Missouri taking down SEMO 96-89 in 2022. SEMO is one of just two in-state opponents that Missouri has faced under Gates, with the Tigers hosting Lindenwood last season.
Missouri is coming off a 88-67 win over Howard to open the season. Senior center Shawn Phillips Jr., a transfer from Arizona State, led the Tigers in both points and rebounds, recording a double-double by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Playing SEMO will be a chance for the Tigers to continue to work out some early-season rust that was on display against Howard. The Tigers gave up 16 turnovers against the Bison and also shot just 10 for 21 on free-throw attempts.
Meanwhile, Missouri's women's team will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to take on Tulane on Thursday. The Tigers took down the Green Wave in a matchup last year.
In its season opener, Missouri escaped with a 78-71 over Central Arkansas while dealing with injuries.
Below is the streaming and radio information for the upcoming games for Missouri's men's and women's basketball teams.
How to Watch: Missouri men's basketball vs. SEMO
Who: Southeast Missouri State (0-1) at the Missouri Tigers (1-0)
What: Game 2 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
TV: SECNetwork+
SirusXM: Home 391
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-0.
How to Watch: Missouri women's basketball at Tulane
Who: Missouri Tigers (1-0) at the Tulane Green Wave (1-0)
What: Game 2 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
SirusXM: Home 391
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 1-0, winning the first matchup last year with a 60-52 victo