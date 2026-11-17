How to Watch Singapore vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
The latest instalment of a developing rivalry between Japan and Brazil once again failed to disappoint, as the Seleção was beaten at the last.
A brilliant Vinícius Júnior brace saw Brazil fight back from an early 2–0 deficit, but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s 91st-minute strike meant the Samurai Blue somewhat avenged its thrilling World Cup defeat from the summer.
It’s a period of regeneration for Ancelotti’s team off the back of a rather chastening tournament. Synonymous with glory on the biggest stage, Brazil currently appears a comfortable distance off the world’s best international teams.
There’s ample time for Ancelotti to renew and embolden the Seleção despite a deficient talent pool, with the manager turning to youth in a bid to restore a sense of freshness. His young roster should have the chance to run amok in Singapore on Tuesday, as the five-time world champion takes on FIFA’s 149th-ranked nation for the first time since 2008.
Here’s how to watch Brazil’s upcoming friendly.
What Time Does Singapore vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Kallang, Singapore
- Stadium: National Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Kick-off Time: 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. GMT
How to Watch Singapore vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
Once again, there‘s a curious lack of broadcasters for Brazil’s upcoming friendly against Asian minnow Singapore. There are no available streaming options across North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania, with coverage incredibly limited.
The match will be shown back home in Brazil on Globo and SporTV, and in Singapore via meWATCH.
The only other broadcaster is Japan’s U-NEXT.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
Japan
U-NEXT
Brazil
SporTV, Globo, Globoplay
Singapore
meWATCH
What’s Next for Brazil?
A huge year beckons for Brazilian soccer in 2027, with the country hosting the Women’s World Cup next summer.
The men’s team will be gearing toward the 2028 Copa América—the 49th edition of the tournament. Friendlies will head its way next year during the four international windows, including another bumper break in September and October.
With European nations concluding the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League and then starting Euro 2028 qualification, it’s unlikely that Brazil will be tested against the world’s best.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.