The latest instalment of a developing rivalry between Japan and Brazil once again failed to disappoint, as the Seleção was beaten at the last.

A brilliant Vinícius Júnior brace saw Brazil fight back from an early 2–0 deficit, but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s 91st-minute strike meant the Samurai Blue somewhat avenged its thrilling World Cup defeat from the summer.

It’s a period of regeneration for Ancelotti’s team off the back of a rather chastening tournament. Synonymous with glory on the biggest stage, Brazil currently appears a comfortable distance off the world’s best international teams.

There’s ample time for Ancelotti to renew and embolden the Seleção despite a deficient talent pool, with the manager turning to youth in a bid to restore a sense of freshness. His young roster should have the chance to run amok in Singapore on Tuesday, as the five-time world champion takes on FIFA’s 149th-ranked nation for the first time since 2008.

Here’s how to watch Brazil’s upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Singapore vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Kallang, Singapore

Kallang, Singapore Stadium: National Stadium

National Stadium Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kick-off Time: 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. GMT

How to Watch Singapore vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Once again, there‘s a curious lack of broadcasters for Brazil’s upcoming friendly against Asian minnow Singapore. There are no available streaming options across North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania, with coverage incredibly limited.

The match will be shown back home in Brazil on Globo and SporTV, and in Singapore via meWATCH.

The only other broadcaster is Japan’s U-NEXT.

Country Broadcaster(s) Japan U-NEXT Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay Singapore meWATCH

What’s Next for Brazil?

Brazil’s calendar year concludes on Tuesday. | Roslan RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

A huge year beckons for Brazilian soccer in 2027, with the country hosting the Women’s World Cup next summer.

The men’s team will be gearing toward the 2028 Copa América—the 49th edition of the tournament. Friendlies will head its way next year during the four international windows, including another bumper break in September and October.

With European nations concluding the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League and then starting Euro 2028 qualification, it’s unlikely that Brazil will be tested against the world’s best.