How to Watch: Mizzou, Illinois Face Off for Braggin' Rights
The Missouri Tigers have already pulled off one rivalry upset this season, and will look to do so again Sunday against Illinois.
Missouri is currently on its longest winning streak in head coach Dennis Gates' tenure, with a win over Kansas on Dec. 8 the most important in a line of 10 straight. A win over Illinois would mark the first season in which Missouri won both the Border War against Kansas, and the Braggin' Rights game over Illinois since the 2011-'12 season.
Both of Gates' first two matchups against Illinois have been blowouts. First, in the 2022-'23 season, Missouri won 93-71. The next year though, the Tigers fell 97-73.
A win over Illinois would give Missouri a significant boost before heading into conference play on Jan. 4.
Below is the full details for the annual Braggin' Rights game, including TV and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Illinois
Who: Missouri Tigers (10-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Illinois (7-3, 0-0 Big 10)
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
TV: ESPN
Sirus XM: 195 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Illinois leads 34-20
Last Meeting: Dec. 22, 2023: After jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first eight minutes of play, Illinois never looked back. Illinois' star power was on full display, with Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 30 points while Quincy Guerrier added 28. Missouri lost the rebound battle 35-to-51 and shot 39% from the field.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers narrowly escaped Jacksonville State in a 83-72 win. Jacksonville State held a 68-67 lead with 5:59 remaining before Missouri scored 12 unanswered points to secure the victory.
Last Time Out, Illinois: The Illini lost on a buzzer beater to No. 1 Tennessee. After Illinois tied the game with a free throw with five seconds remaining, Tennesee's Jordan Gainey drove in to score a game-winning layup.