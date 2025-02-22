How to Watch: No. 15 Mizzou Encounters Arkansas on the Road
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers have been asked to prove themselves many times throughout the season. In the majority of those instances, they've answered that challenge.
Saturday's road trip to Fayetteville, Ark., is yet another tough encounter for Missouri (20-6, 9-4 SEC). Coming off a 110-point performance and win over the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, however, the Tigers are rolling in with an ample amount of momentum.
It hasn't been a smooth year for the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) in the first year under coach John Calipari, currently sitting in the bottom four teams of the Southeastern Conference. Now without its second-leading scorer in freshman Boogie Fland, things have gotten even more difficult for the Razorbacks.
A trip to March Madness is cemented for Missouri, but the rest of its season serves as a strong opportunity to potentially climb into a higher seed. Only one ranked matchup remains, that being against the No. 17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the final game of the season on March 8.
For Arkansas, it's a little more crucial of a win at home. To have a possibility at reaching the tournament, it'll need to nearly win out the rest of its schedule. Taking down a top 15 team in the Tigers would give it a big boost in making that a reality.
Below is full information for the game, including radio and streaming details.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri at Arkansas Razorbacks
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 81
Series History: Arkansas leads 35-28
Last Time Out, Missouri: An offensive explosion helped the Tigers pull off an upset win over the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, 110-98. They reached the highest point total within an SEC matchup this season, led by Mark Mitchell's 31 points and Caleb Grill's 25.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks played the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers close Wednesday night, but ultimately succumbed to a 67-60 loss. Adou Theiro led the team in scoring with 16 points, but a poor showing with 3-of-19 shooting from behind the arc played a large part in the loss.