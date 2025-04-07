In-House Development Still Top Priority for Mizzou Basketball - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren talks on how the 2025 transfer portal window has underscored how in-house development and retention are still the pillars of Dennis Gates' program.
In his first three seasons with the Missouri TIgers, head coach Dennis Gates has established his ability as a recruiter, both with prospects out of high school, and through the transfer portal.
Even after going winless in conference play, Gates brought in five freshmen, and five transfers, with bost classes being ranked inside the top 15.
The question that will determine Gates' fate is whether or not he can develop that talent.
There's been signs of it so far — both Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce took impressive jumps from their freshmen to sophomore seasons, becoming consistent pieces of the starting lineup.
Players like Robinson and Pierce, and the rising sophomores from the class of 2024, are the main players Missouri will rely on in the 2025-2026 season. Missouri has added three new players through this transfer portal thus far, but the additions of Luke Northweather from Oklahoma and Jevon Porter from Loyola Marymount still leave plenty of opportunities on the table for the younger returning players.