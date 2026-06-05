Jason Crowe Jr.'s Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

Jason Crowe Jr. is Missouri's second-highest ranked signee in program history and the highest in four offseasons with Dennis Gates at the helm.

Ranked as a five-star guard and the No. 6 player in the nation, Crowe enters his freshman season with an all-time high school pedigree as California's all-time leading scorer and the nation's second-leading scorer in the 2025-26 season. It'd be a shock for Not only is there a real possibility Crowe become the best freshman to play for Gates at Mizzou, there's a chance he becomes the best player to suit up for Gates' Tigers, period.

While there's a chance Crowe fulfills that timeline, it's far from a guarantee —not every five-star recruit turns into a day-one superstar. Arguably more than any player on the roster, Crowe's individual success will likely have a high correlation with the team's success, both in the regular season and tournament runs.

So what could the different variations of Crowe's freshman season look like? From his very best potential outcome to his lowest, here's analyzing what Crowe's ceiling and floor could look like in the 2026-27 season.

Crowe's biggest variables

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jason Crowe Jr (5) moves the ball against Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Being a lead guard in the Southeastern Conference is no easy task. Doing so as a freshman is even harder. Luckily for Crowe, there's been a string of freshman point guards in recent seasons to thrive in the SEC, showing him and the Tigers that freshmen guards can succeed early on — see five-star Darius Acuff Jr. with the Razorbacks in 2025-26 and four-star Jeremiah Fears at Oklahoma in 2024-25.

Crowe's best trait is his scoring — that's undeniable. How his scoring translates from the high school to collegiate level is the real question. Crowe's shot diet consists of many difficult and sometimes ill-advised shots. At times, those difficult shots came from a product of necessity due to the surrounding pieces on the court, but other instances felt more forced.

This held up at the public high school level fine enough, as he averaged 44.3 points per game on 52% shooting, attempting 28.9 shots per game. He also led the Nike EYBL 2025 circuit with 23.8 points per game, so his style has translated to higher levels.

But at Missouri, he'll be at by far the highest level of competition in his young career, battling with SEC giants week in and week out. Crowe will need to be more concise with picking his spots and attacking rather than hoisting dozens each game. While he took just under 30 shots per game at Inglewood last season, no SEC player since 2000 has attempted even 20 shots per game — his volume will need be reigned in.

For Crowe to reach his peak as a scorer, he'll need to cut out some of the mid-range and double-team shots in exchange for floaters, deep-paint takes and 3-pointers. Part of Crowe's offensive success comes from his abilities to split doubles and work around them, freeing up enough space to get a shot off — but at the SEC level, he'll need to work for higher-quality looks.

As Crowe has emphasized the past few months, he is a point guard, not an off guard. He'll be the Tigers' starting point next season, and with that comes playmaking duties to set up the rest of his teammates. Much of the Tigers' roster is contingent on complementing Crowe, meaning his level of playmaking and vision will have a high correlation with many of his teammates' shot diet.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jason Crowe Jr (5) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playmaking wasn't necessarily asked of Crowe at high school or EBYL to the same extent it will be at Missouri, but he flashed those skills at the McDonald's All American game a few months ago. When joined by fellow highly-ranked prospects, Crowe shot an efficient 7-for-12 from the field and dished out four assists.

“I contribute in so many other ways than scoring,” Crowe said in an interview with NBA.com. “That’s what I hate about highlights. You see the 40s and 50s and it gets misconstrued that I’m just a scorer. I’m really just a well-rounded point guard and a leader.”

He also cited lefty guards De'Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson as models for his game, both of whom are score-first guards but have developed into high-quality playmakers over the course of their careers. Crowe joins redshirt freshman Aaron Rowe as the only true point guards on Missouri's roster for the upcoming season — if Crowe's playmaking doesn't pan out, the Tigers are in trouble.

It's also important to acknowledge that regardless of his offense, it'll be difficult for Crowe to be an impact defender in his freshman season. He'll be amongst the smallest players in the conference, standing at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, and wasn't necessarily a plus defender on the EYBL circuits. He's capable of reading passing lanes and getting a few steals per game, which can often lead to fastbreak opportunities, but he's far from an isolation defender. His ceiling in that department would be being able to hold his own and funnel guards into his bigger teammates, and play the passing lanes well.

Crowe's Ceiling

In a perfect world next season, Crowe's high-level scoring translates swiftly to the SEC as he leads the conference in scoring while shooting relatively-efficient from the field. He incorporates more 3-pointers and layups in exchange for mid-ranges, reaches his full potential as a playmaker, puts in effort on defense and helps lead the Tigers on an NCAA Tournament run.

Potential stats: 23 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5 apg, 1.5 spg, 2.5 tpg, 46% FG, 39% 3FG, 90% FT

Crowe's Floor

Even at his floor, Crowe will likely still be a relatively productive player, just not reaching the superstar level of play many anticipate. As many freshman do, Crowe could struggle to adjust to the speed of the game, be pigeon-holed into difficult shots by lazer-focused defenses and struggle to carry a heavy offensive burden in the SEC.

Potential stats: 15 ppg, 2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 3 tpg, 41% FG, 35% 3FG, 85% FT

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