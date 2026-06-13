Jaylen Carey's Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

Missouri basketball is primed for an uber-important 2026-27 season, with expectations surrounding the program being arguably the highest since head coach Dennis Gates took over. After back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr., along with a plethora of other incoming and returning talent, will look to lead the Tigers further into the postseason.

One of those incoming talents is veteran transfer big Jaylen Carey, who joins Missouri for his senior campaign after spending the last two seasons with Southeastern Conference rivals. The former unranked recruit and three-star transfer has blossomed into a consistent big at the collegiate level, carving out a role and identity for himself at ecah of his last three stops.

He began his career at James Madison in 2023-24, before transferring to Vanderbilt for the 2024-25 season and again to Tennessee for the 2025-26 season, playing in 33 or more games in each. He'll now look to bring his size and experience to Missouri for his final season.

Carey might have the smallest variability when it comes to predicting his ceiling and floor with the Tigers next season, as he's relatively been a similar player playing the same role for each of the past two — and to a lesser extent, three — seasons. Regardless, here's evaluating what both his ceiling and floor could be next season.

What Carey brings

Much of Missouri's roster is comprised with quick, long athletes with a bit of 3-point pop to their game. The army of positionally-sized players was likely built with the idea of surrounding incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. — who's an all-time scoring talent at the high school level but on the smaller side — with an ideal roster.

While most of the roster fits the aforementioned bill, Carey is quite the opposite: the rising senior measures in at 6-foot-8, 267 pounds, making him the heaviest player on the Tigers' roster. His strength and physicality will play a unique role in the Tigers' lanky rotation, with Carey likely acting as an enforcer in the paint and on the glass.

In 18.5 minutes per game with the Volunteers last season, Carey hauled in six rebounds per game, reaching eight or more boards in 10 contests. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game with the Commodores in 2024-25, and 4.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game at James Madison the season prior. When given the opportunity on the floor, Carey's a surefire bet to make his presence felt on the glass.

Although far from a true playmaker, Carey has shown intriguing flashes out of certain scenarios throughout is career that Missouri could further utilize. He averages 1 assist per game on his career, peaking at 1.3 per game last season at Tennessee. Specifically, Carey's passing has been effective both out of the short roll and in big-to-big scenarios, the latter of which Missouri has increasingly utilized in its offense and Carey could continue.

He's not much of a scorer, relying largely on putbacks and roll-finishes to score his points, but his scoring isn't necessarily needed at Missouri.

Carey also provides the Tigers with lineup flexibility. If Missouri is matched up with a pair of large, physical bigs, Carey could be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Bryson Tiller in the frontcourt, as he has prior starting experience. He's also suitable for a bench role, as he's spent much of his career as a high-usage backup big, which has undoubedtbly been Missouri's biggest weakness in four seasons under Gates.

Carey's Ceiling

As previously stated, Carey should be one of the most surefire bets for production on the team — his playstyle and identity has been extremely consistent throughout his career. In an ideal scenario, he takes a small step up in the playmaking and scoring departments while remaining consistent as a rebounder and defender, spot-starting and serving as a reliable backup throughout conference play.

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.7 bpg, 0.8 tpg, 60% FG, 25% 3FG, 55% FT

Carey's Floor

Should Carey not work out with the Tigers, it wouldn't be for his talent or peaks — it'd likely be due to foul trouble, which plenty of Tigers have struggled with in recent seasons. In a lower-end outcome, Carey struggles with foul trouble — like he did to an extent in 2024-25 — and plays limited minutes.

Stats: 5.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.3 bpg, 1 tpg, 49% FG, 0% 3FG, 50%FT

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