Live Blog: No. 6 Mizzou Takes on No. 11 Drake in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. — The 6-seed Missouri Tigers begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Intrust Bank Arena, taking on the 11-seed Drake Bulldogs.
Missouri enters Thursday's game as slight favorites, but the Missouri Valley Champions will not be an easy out for the Tigers.
“The team collectively does a great job being stars in their roles," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of Drake in a press conference Wednesday. "If you look at their 30 wins, there's been different guys step up. It's not just been an All-American step up. It's not just been their best player. It's been other guys playing their role, but when it's their turn, they're prepared to produce.”
The Bulldogs are led by guard Bennett Stirtz, who averaged 21 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
Missouri has a shooter to match that production though, with guard Caleb Grill. Although, the veteran has struggled to find consistency as of late, having shot under 40 percent on 3-point shots in seven of the last eight games.
A hot start for Grill could act as a catalyst for Missouri to control the pace against a Drake team that prefers a slower pace, averaging just 70.1 points per game.
This is Missouri's second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in three years under Gates, falling in Round 2 in the 2023 Tournament. Playing meaningful March basketball is a heel turn from last season though, where the Tigers finished winless in play in the Southeastern Conference.
For live coverage for the Tigers' first round matchup, follow our live blog below.
Live Updates
(Refresh for the newest updates. Most recent at the top)
• 6:42 p.m.: Both teams have now taken the court for the game. Missouri fans have filled their section right behind the Missouri bench, breaking out into a "M-I-Z" chant.
• According to the clock in the arena, the game is now set to begin at 6:51 p.m. CT.
Pregame
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Mark Mitchell
Caleb Grill*
Grill is making his first appearance in the starting lineup since the opening games of the season. He's in over Trent Pierce.
Drake
Cam Manyawu
Isaiah Jackson
Bennett Stirtz
Mitch Mascari
Daniel Abreu
How to Watch: Mizzou vs. Drake
Who: Missouri Tigers (22-11, 10-8 SEC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (30-3, 17-3 MVC)
When: Thursday, March 20 at 6:35 p.m. CT
Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
TV: truTV
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM Home: 204
Sirius XM Away: 204
