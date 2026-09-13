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NFL Week 1 2026 Live Updates: Myles Garrett to Undergo Knee Surgery, Be Placed on IR

Follow along here at Sports Illustrated for all of the latest news, notes and more from around Week 1 in the NFL.
Mike Kadlick|
Myles Garrett is being placed on injured reserve.
Myles Garrett is being placed on injured reserve. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

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Atlanta FalconsArizona CardinalsBaltimore RavensCarolina PanthersBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCleveland BrownsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles ChargersLos Angeles RamsMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesPittsburgh SteelersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTampa Bay BuccaneersTennessee TitansWashington Commanders

Stop me if you’ve heard this already this week: Football is back. 

While our proverbial beaks have already been wet by Wednesday night’s season-opening Seahawks win over the Patriots and Thursday’s 49ers victory over the Rams in Australia, there are now 13 games to sink our collective teeth into over the next 12 hours with the NFL’s full Sunday slate officially getting underway.

RELATED: Ranking All 16 Games on the NFL Week 1 Schedule From Worst to Best

Keep it here with us at Sports Illustrated throughout the afternoon and evening for all of the latest news, notes, scores, highlights and more as the Week 1 action unfolds.

NFL Week 1: Live updates, scores, highlights and more

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.

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