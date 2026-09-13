NFL Week 1 2026 Live Updates: Myles Garrett to Undergo Knee Surgery, Be Placed on IR

Stop me if you’ve heard this already this week: Football is back.

While our proverbial beaks have already been wet by Wednesday night’s season-opening Seahawks win over the Patriots and Thursday’s 49ers victory over the Rams in Australia, there are now 13 games to sink our collective teeth into over the next 12 hours with the NFL’s full Sunday slate officially getting underway.

Keep it here with us at Sports Illustrated throughout the afternoon and evening for all of the latest news, notes, scores, highlights and more as the Week 1 action unfolds.

NFL Week 1: Live updates, scores, highlights and more