Live Blog of Mizzou's Home Opener Against SEMO
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri men's basketball has returned to Mizzou Arena for its home opener Friday night, with the Tigers set to take on SEMO. The Tigers were 18-2 at home last season.
Missouri is coming off a 88-67 win over Howard on the road to open the season. The Tigers now enter a double-header of a weekend, being set to also take on VMI on Sunday.
Missouri is expecting a physical SEMO team. The Redhawks forced 15 turnovers in their season opener against St. Louis.
SEMO is led by Brad Korn, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year.
"He's a great coach, great tactician," Gates said of Korn. "He's a great situational guy. When you watch the film and see how they control the game, they do a good job."
Follow the blog for live updates from Mizzou Arena. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
First Half
Stats
- Missouri allowed 41 points in just the last 13 minutes of the half. The Tigers' defense hasn't been physical enough in both the paint and on the preimeter.
- Both T.O. Barrett and Anthony Robinson II have looked scattered so far this seson. Both have been prone to turnovers and some poor passing decisions.
- Jayden Stone and Luke Northweather make consecutive 3-point shots to revive Missouri, but the Tigers still trail 44-43 with just over two minutes remaining.
- SEMO now has a lead over Missouri for the first time tonight, taking a 36-34 lead with fve minutes in the half.
- SEMO has tied the game at 34 after an and-one shot. Turnovers continue to be an issue for Missouri offensively, and defensively, the Tigers are giving SEMO basically anything it wants on the perimeter.
- Turnovers continue to be an issue for the Tigers — they've given up five in the first 10 minutes of play. The defense also hasn't been stellar, allowing SEMO to go on a 10-2 run. Missouri still leading 25-18 with 10:20 remaining.
- Shawn Phillips Jr. bringing all the intensity you could ask for considering the stackes, or lack thereof, for this matchup. The center was jawing with a few SEMO defenders after a physical run in.
- Jayden Stone checks in the game and already has a hot hand, making a jumper from mid-range, then a 3-point shot on the next possession to put Missouri up 17-6.
- Like in the season opener, Jayden Stone and Luke Northweather are the first players off the bench for Missouri.
- At the U16 timeout, Missouri holds a 10-0 timeout.
Pregame
- Missouri unveiled a banner commemorating its berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, a postseason run this fanbase would probably like to forget about. But a banner is a banner!
Starting Lineups
Missouri
SEMO
Anthony Robinson II
BJ Ward
Sebastian Mack
Troy Cole Jr.
Jevon Porter
Luke Almodovar
Mark Mitchell
Braxton Stacker
Shawn Philips Jr.
Brendan Terry
Who: Southeast Missouri State (0-1) at the Missouri Tigers (1-0)
What: Game 2 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
TV: SECNetwork+
SirusXM: Home 391
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-0.