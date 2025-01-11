Marques Warrick Establishing Role as Mizzou's 'Microwave Scorer'
Despite having to make the transition from the Horizon League to the Southeastern Conference, Missouri Tigers guard Marques Warrick has stepped up in the first two games in conference play.
In Missouri's loss to No. 2 Auburn to open conference play, Warrick led the team with 19 points, making two of his four attempts from three. He also made an impact on the defensive side, grabbing three rebounds. Against LSU, he scored 12, and came away with a steal.
"'Ques has done a great job," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "I just want him to stay agressive, offensively and defensively."
Warrick has established himself as a energy surge for Missouri off the bench.
Against Auburn, Warrick first checked in with 3:36 remaining in the first half after MU had been outscored 15-7 in the last five minutes. After Warrick checked in, Missouri finished the half outscoring Auburn 11-7, with the help of a jump shot, and two made free-throws from Warrick.
When Warrick checked in with 12:50 against LSU, Missouri immediately went on a 19-8 scoring run in the next eight minutes with him on the court, aided from an assist, steal, two free-throw makes, a two-point make and an offensive rebound by Warrick.
"The one thing I look for is a change in the tempo," Gates said on moments where he looks to subsitute Warrick in. "Sometimes we get stagnant, or I see some advantages that we can create on both ends of the court, or even fatigue from our other guys, being able to put him in the game is important."
Among all active college basketball players, Warrick is third on the leaderboard for most career points. He averaged 19.8 points, and made 42.5 percent of his attempts from the field in 2024 with Northern Kentucky.
On a deep Missouri team, he's become a reliable option to generate points when the offense can't seem to find much. He's Missouri's fifth leading scorer, averaging 9.2 points per game.
"I score the ball when things get stagnant," Warrick said. "Just being a microwave scorer coming off the bench, that's just my job."
Missouri will hope Warrick can continue to provide points off the bench in SEC play, hosting Vanderbilt for the third game of conference play on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
