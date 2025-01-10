Mizzou Head Coach Dennis Gates Previews Upcoming Vanderbilt Matchup
The Missouri Tigers face its third SEC opponent at home in the coming days in the shape of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Commodores currently sit on a 13-2 and record and 1-1 in conference play, with a win over the LSU Tigers and a loss to No. 14 Mississippi State.
Despite its one loss and lack of recent success, the Tigers might have its hands full in the home matchup. Vanderbilt has a rebuilt roster full of veteran transfers, some of which with Power Four experience.
“They have unbelievable players being able to make plays for each other with experience,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday.
Vanderbilt plays a similar style of basketball as the Tigers, prioritizing efficient ball movement, and getting to the free-throw line. The free-throw line has become a staple for the Missouri offense, finding themselves second in the country in attempts per game with 28.9, only behind Winthrop. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC conference with 22 per game.
“They've done a great job, top to bottom, getting to the free throw line as well," Gates said. "Although we are doing a great job at that, they do a great job of sharing a basketball as you look at their assisted turnover ratio and their field goal percentage. Those are things that stand out to me [and] our staff.”
One of Vanderbilt's many experienced transfers is forward Devin McGlockton, a dynamic forward who previously played for Boston College. The former Eagle averages 11.2 points per game and 8.2 rebounds on 65.7% shooting, leading his team in the last two categories.
Despite being listed as a forward, McGlockton has guard tendencies. He's not afraid to step outside and shoot from the perimeter, shooting 38.5 from the three-point line on just under two attempts per game. His skillset appears eerily similar to a former Missouri forward.
“It's sort of like what Kobe Brown gave us, a versatile guy being able to step outside,” Gates said. “When you look at his stats, a guy that has shot 26 threes, that's a kid that's going to take the attempts, right? But from a five-out perspective, it's just a part of their alignment and the spots that he [Mark Byington] chooses to put his players in.”
The Commodores play a scrappy, physical brand of basketball that can be tedious to play against. Vanderbilt's ball movement and hustle make them an efficient and challenging team to defend.
“This team is very, very quick to loose balls, very scrappy, being able to create extra possessions and obviously their ability to share the basketball,” Gates said.
Vanderbilt also can beat any team in a multitude of ways on offense with a variety of players that contribute. The Commodores are fifth in the conference in three-point attempts per game with 26.1, a sign that they thrive on the perimeter. The shot selection of head coach Mark Byington's team is also impressive and efficient, making them an even more challenging team to defend.
“They have a balance to be able to win some games behind the arc, but that's not them being a one-dimensional team because they created in a way that allows their moving parts to be at different spots,” Gates said.
As far as the Tigers go, Gates' team won't have to deviate far from its normal game plan to find success. If Missouri gets its usual shots, doesn't turn the ball over and maintains its intensity on both sides of the floor, the odds should be in their favor for its third SEC matchup.
“We got to do a great job of taking care of basketball, doing the things that we do not allowing their defense to push us out and play our style of basketball,” Gates said.
The Tigers and Commodores tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Mizzou Arena.
