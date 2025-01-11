Mizzou Basketball Adds 2 New Players to Availability Report Ahead of Vanderbilt Game
Two new names appeared on the availability report Friday night for the Missouri Tigers ahead of the team's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
The two teams issued a full availability report, as mandated by the Southeastern Conference, on Friday night. The final designations will be posted two hours before the 2:30 p.m. tipoff at Mizzou Arena.
Friday's Availability Report
Missouri
• Trent Burns - Out
• Tony Perkins.- Questionable
• T.O. Barrett - Probable
Vanderbilt
• Alex Hemenway - Out
• Jason Edwards - Probable
Guard Tony Perkins, a transfer from Iowa, dealt with a leg injury early in the season that restricted him early in the season. He's been in Missouri's starting lineup for each of the last six games. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound graduate student has averaged 2.8 rebounds, 8.2 points, 2.4 assists and 23.2 minutes in his 13 appearances this season with Missouri.
Perkins is a new addition to the availabilty report. No specifics have been provided on the reasoning behind his questionable status entering Saturday's game.
Freshman guard T.O. Barrett dealt was banged up to begin the season, but he's appeared in two of Missouri's last three games. He's also a new addition to the availability report, with no specifics provided on his status.
Trent Burns, also a freshman, has been dealing with a foot injury, and is yet to make his collegiate debut.
For Vanderbilt, Clemson transfer Alex Hemenway is yet to appear in a game this season.
Jason Edwards is the leading scorer for the Commodores, and was unable to practice on Sunday and Monday of this week, according to Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington. The guard is dealing with a lower-body injury, and only played for 11 minutes against Mississippi State on Tuesday after missing all eight of his attempts from the field.
Both teams will hope to be at their healthiest when taking the court Saturday in the third game of SEC action.
