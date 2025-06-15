Mizzou Athletics Legends Return to Columbia for Charity Game: The Buzz
COLUMBIA — Gary Pinkel returned to the sidelines to coach Jeremy Maclin, and D'Moi Hodge was back sinking 3-point shots inside Mizzou Arena Saturday afternoon for the Laurence vs. Bowers alumni charity basketball game.
The game benefitted a number of local organizations, including United Community Builders (supports area children), E3 Sports Foundation (covers costs for youth athletic camps) and the Carroll Family Foundation (pediatric liver disease research).
The Carroll Family Foundation was founded by Missouri basketball alumni DeMarre Carroll, who was diagnosed with a liver disease shortly before he was selected in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft. He started the foundation with his wife during his NBA career to raise awareness and support for pediatric liver disease.
"Everybody talks about the heart, they talk about the kidney, nobody ever talks about the liver," Carroll said when addressing the crowd during the game. "And I was one of the first NBA players to have a successful career with a liver disease, and I want to keep being an advocate."
The E3 Sports Foundation, created by Missouri alumni Laurence Bowers and his wife, has a scholarship fund for young people to cover costs to athletic camps across the country.
"Our goal is to break down all financial barriers," Bowers said to the crowd. "So every kid, regardless of their lifestyle or upbringing, has a chance to witness the transformative power of sports."
Team Carroll was led by Hodge, who made a half-court shot for a $1,000 donation and a number of 3-point shots during the game. Plenty of Hodge's teammates from the 2022-2023 Missouri team were also in attendance, including Kobe Brown, Noah Carter, Nick Honor and, his teammate on Team Carroll, Tre Gomillion.
Team Bowers was fueled by a hot 3-point streak from Maclin, who played point guard in high school.
Ultimately, Team Carroll won off a putback from Gomillion with 3.6 seconds remaining to take a 106-105 victory.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates spent most of the game interacting with fans, plus his current and former players.
"Being a part of the Tiger community is very important for me and our family," Gates said to the crowd. "But I just want to thank these fans. Just as much as the tradition lies on the shoulders of our athletes, the tradition also lies on the shoulders of our crowd."
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Two Missouri track and field athletes, Kristi Perez-Snyman and Claudina Diaz, competed in the high jump finals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Out of 23 competitors, Perez-Snyman finished at No. 6 with a leap of 1.87 meters and Diaz at No. 11 with a jump of 1.84m.
Overall, Missouri tied for spot No. 46 on the men's side and tied at No. 20 on the women's.
Did you notice?
- Sunday is the first day for football coaches are permitted to fully contact and extend verbal scholarship offers to recruits in the class of 2027. Players in the class can begin taking unofficial and official visits to campus August 1.
- Two former Missouri players, Michael Maietti and Yasir Durant, won a UFL championship with the D.C. Defenders. Both started along the offensive line all season long.
- Missouri football target JJ Bush, a four-star linebacker from Alabama in the class of 2026, took a visit to LSU and former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker this weekend.
- After missing the last five games with injury, Missouri alumni Sophie Cunningham returned for the Indiana Fever's game against the New York Liberty Saturday afternoon. She scored five points, and earned a +/- of +31 in 25 minutes of play.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
74 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“[Darold Jenkins] “was the finest defensive center in the country. The fact that he worried not about himself but his team is one reason why he was such a good influence to our football squad.”- Don Faurot
