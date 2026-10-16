Mizzou basketball earns commitment of 2027 four-star guard Devin Cleveland

Mizzou basketball has secured the commitment of 2027 four-star guard Devin Cleveland, he announced on Rivals' commitment livestream. He joins four-star guard Scottie Adkinson and four-star forward Cameron Barnes in Missouri's 2027 class, making the Tigers' class the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation per 247sports' team rankings.

Cleveland is ranked the No. 29 player in the nation, the No. 7 combo guard in the nation and the No. 2 player in Indiana by 247sports composite rating. He chose Missouri over finalists Michigan and TCU, both of which he took official visits to in the last 30 days. Mizzou first offered Cleveland on May 15, 2026, and he took his first official visit to Columbia on Oct. 3.

Cleveland suits up for La Lumiere on the EYBL Scholastic circuit and plays AAU ball with Brad Beal Elite. Former Mizzou big Jeremiah Tilmon and St. Louis-area product Jayson Tatum also suited up for Brad Beal Elite.

Standing at 6 feet, 3 inches, and 165 pounds, Cleveland is on the smaller side but makes up for it in part with a dynamic scoring prowess from both the perimeter and the rim.

“I feel like I’m a winner,” Cleveland said in a prior interview with Rivals. “That’s what I’ve been trying to prove this EYBL season. You know, the past couple of years, I haven’t really had much success in winning games, so just coming over here with Bradley Beal, their identity is to win. So, I’m just trying to be a leader. I can score the basketball, and I’m a willing passer. I try to get my teammates involved every game."

Cleveland also told Rivals he models aspects of his game after NBA guards Devin Booker and Jeremiah Fears.

“I’m going to be looking a lot at the fit. I want to play for a coach who believes in me and believes in my game, and that it will fit in with their system," Cleveland told Rivals. "Really, I just want to win. That’s all I want to do at the end of the day.”

While Cleveland, Barnes and Adkinson won't join the Tigers until the 2027-28 season, Missouri begins its 2026-27 season by hosting Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Missouri plays two road exhibitions, one against Kansas State on Oct. 23 and one against UNLV on Oct. 29, before its regular season begins.

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