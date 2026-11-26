Mizzou football has something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving, as the program flipped the commitment of 2027 four-star running back Jayden Miles from Florida State. Miles is ranked the No. 402 player and No. 27 running back in the nation, along with the No. 12 player in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports Composite ranking.

Miles had been committed to Florida State since June 8, but Missouri made a huge push in recent weeks, offering Miles on Nov. 11 and hosting him for an official visit Nov. 21. Miles measures in at 6 foot, 2 inches and 203 pounds with a background in track.

He now joins fellow four-star running back Kingston Miles as the tailbacks in Missouri's Class of 2027.

Football's early period for National Signing Day for the Class of 2027 is set for Wednesday, with a later date set for Feb, 3, 2027.

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In the meantime, Missouri will keep at work on a couple big-time flips. Five-star 2027 edge Wyatt Smith, the son of former Mizzou and NFL standout Justin Smith, is committed to Ohio State but taking a visit to Columbia for the Tigers' game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Additionally, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that Missouri is one of two SEC programs attempting to flip edge/linebacker Sean Fox, who's ranked a five-star by 247Sports but a four-star by Rivals. Fox is committed to Kentucky but took a visit to Columbia for the Tigers' game against Florida in October.

Every 2027 Mizzou football commit

Braylen Warren, four-star quarterback, Omaha, Nebraska - committed Dec. 4, 2025

Kingston Miles, four-star running back, St. Louis, Missouri - committed June 22, 2026

Jayden Miles, four-star running back, Baton Rouge, Louisiana - committed Nov. 26, 2026

Chris Harris Jr., four-star wide receiver, Lee's Summit, Missouri - committed March 17, 2026

Charles "Tre" Britton III, three-star wide receiver, Belleville, Michigan - committed June 30, 2026

Lawrence Britt, three-star athlete, Memphis, Tennessee - committed June 11, 2026

Jack Brown, three-star tight end, St. Charles, Missouri - committed March 17, 2026

Kyler Kuhn, four-star interior offensive lineman, Kansas City, Missouri - committed June 22, 2026

Tristan Dare, three-star interior offensive lineman, Southlake, Texas - committed June 9, 2026

Luke Injaychock, three-star interior offensive lineman, La Grange Park, Ill. - committed May 1, 2026

Jack Marquart, three-star offensive tackle, Lakewood, Ohio - committed June 2, 2026

Jaylen Hill, three-star offensive tackle, Lanett, Alabama - committed June 22, 2026

Dami Sowunmi, three-star defensive lineman, Brownsburg, Indiana - committed May 27, 2026

Chris Kasky, three-star edge, La Grange Park, Illinois - committed June 5, 2026

Kobe Rhymes, four-star linebacker, Kansas City, Missouri - committed June 1, 2026

T'ari Miller, three-star cornerback, Miami, Florida - committed June 21, 2026

Keiran Govan, three-star safety, Republic, Missouri - committed April 25, 2026

Jabarri Lofton, three-star safety, East St. Louis, Illinois - committed March 7, 2026

Dane Olmstead, three-star punter, Freeburg, Illinois - committed March 19, 2026

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