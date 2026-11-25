COLUMBIA — Value was gained, lessons were learned and Missouri still beat Evansville 78-67. That’s largely what nonconference play should be about for a Missouri basketball team (6-1) still fleshing out who it is.

The Evansville Purple Aces, a formidable team out of the Missouri Valley Conference, pushed the Tigers’ defense in ways previous buy games haven’t. The 11-point win was Missouri’s closest margin of victory in a buy game this season, with none of the previous four finishing within 25 points.

The Purple Aces lit up Missouri’s perimeter defense, knocking down 10 of their 20 triples. Solid ball movement helped them routinely generate open looks around the perimeter, which Missouri was too slow to rotate in front of.

Missouri initially jumped out to a 9-0 lead before squandering it, allowing Evansville to go on a 20-4 run to lead 20-13 10 minutes into the first half.

“On occasions, we had, I think, three, four guys playing with intensity,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said of his team’s perimeter defense. “We got to get all guys on the same page defensively and not allow offense to impact our defensive presence. … And I thought it's the fatigue in us that allowed that to take place, meaning the mental fatigue, the emotional fatigue.”

On the other side of the coin, Missouri had to battle through a night of tough shooting itself. The Tigers shot 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half yet entered the locker room with a 37-29 lead after the first 20 minutes. The team, as a whole, shot 3 for 18 from 3-point range, all of which were made by Jason Crowe Jr in the second half.

Gates said he told the team in the locker room at halftime to stop shooting threes, with the exception of guys who "knew" they could keep taking them.

"It's them allowing our scorer (Crowe), who is a natural scorer, to redistribute those 3-pointers, because that's what he does," Gates said.

Missouri instead used its size to control the interior, scoring 48 points in the paint while making 16 of its 20 layups.

Evansville coach David Ragland referred to Mizzou as “humongous.”

"They're going to pose a lot of problems for a lot of people," he said.

As he’s done already in his young collegiate career, Crowe rose to the occasion, bringing his Tigers out of the slump and to a comfortable win. He scored the first nine of Missouri’s second-half points and ended the game with 33 points — 27 in the second half — on 9-for-17 shooting, including all three of the Tigers’ triples.

The outing marked Crowe’s second time surpassing 30 points this season, this time finishing one point shy of his previous season-high of 34 points.

“I just thought I had to be more aggressive,” Crowe said of the variation from his first- and second-half performances. … “Just trying to have a feel for the game, and I just let the game come to me.”

Fellow freshman Toni Bryant recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and swatting three shots. He’s now scored double-digit points in six of seven games this season — every game but against Saint Louis.

“He has an unbelievable gift of infectious personality, and pouring into people, celebrating, and he plays with a level of energy that ignites us," Gates said.

Bryson Tiller scored 16 points, and Jamier Jones added 11 to round out the Tigers’ double-digit scorers.

Gates once again kept a tight rotation, playing just eight players, the last of which came via Cord Stansberry’s five minutes. With a near-fully healthy team — missing freshman Aidan Chronister to a hand injury and senior Jaylen Carey to suspension — Gates’ rotation seems to be fleshed out, and he’s tightened it now for a reason.

“This is purposeful,” Gates said. “I think purposeful in a way where you don't know who you are unless you get put in these situations. The mental fatigue is the thing that I'm not worried about. … “We have to get them in situations as much as possible.”

Missouri will next host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 3 p.m. Friday before beginning a five-game stretch against Power-conference opponents, the last four of which are all road or neutral-site games against ranked foes.