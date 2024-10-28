Mizzou Basketball Grabs Second Commit of 2024 Class in Saint Louis Forward
Missouri basketball just secured its second commitment of the 2024 class in consensus 3-star power forward Nicholas Randall.
Randall, a native of Saint Louis, Mo, now plays for Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. He's nationally considered a top-150 recruit, composite ranked the No. 117 player in the country. That also makes him the No. 7 player in the state of Arizona.
The Missouri native held offers from Creighton, Illinois, Kansas State and others. His final three schools consisted of the Tigers, Creighton Bluejays and San Francisco Dons.
Randall is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward who excels rebounding and scoring in the paint. He has excellent fluid athleticism that translates well not only to the power forward spot, but as a modern-NBA forward.
The Tigers now have two commitments in the 2024 class. The other is another local guard, Aaron Rowe. Rowe has struggled since making the move back to the state of Missouri for high school basketball and now sits as a composite 4-star recruit, composite ranked No. 69 in the country.
As for the remaining targets for the Tigers class, atop the list is 4-star guard Davion Hannah. He has a final-four list of schools comprised of Cincinnati, Ohio State and Alabama.
The Tigers have missed on a few 4-star targets so far, including guard Chuck Love Jr., center Xavier Staton and guard Dorian Jones.
Missouri basketball kicks off its 2024 season on Monday, November 4 on the road against the Memphis Tigers.
