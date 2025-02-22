Mizzou Center Listed 'Questionable' For Arkansas Matchup
For the first time in several games, the SEC's Availability Report lists more than just Trent Burns as a Missouri Tiger potentially missing action.
Center Josh Gray is listed as questionable for Saturday's road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks due to an undisclosed injury, while Burns remains out. On the flip side, Arkansas will be without guard Boogie Fland this time around after he underwent surgery for a torn UCL in his right thumb on Jan. 22.
Missouri could be without its primary big man off the bench, who currently leads it with 5.1 rebounds per game. Gray also averages 3.2 points on nearly 58% shooting from the field in 15.5 minutes per game.
It's unclear as to exactly why Gray is in jeopardy of missing the game — there were no signs of an injury sustained after Wednesday's 110-98 win over the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. If the Tigers were to head into Fayetteville, Ark., without him, Peyton Marshall would be the only true center available.
The 7-footer has been a crucial part of Missouri's rise back into SEC Championship contention, using his 260 lbs frame to be a physical presence in the paint. While not an offensive weapon, his rebounding and defense have been valuable assets in his first, and only, year with the program.
If Gray were to be out of action, it would also be the first time he hasn't suited up for the Tigers all season.
To get the final confirmation on Gray's status against the Razorbacks, it'll have to wait until 5 p.m. Saturday — two hours before the game begins at 7. Until then, it's nothing but a question mark.
Seeking its fourth-straight win, a win over Arkansas on the road would add even more to the legitimacy of Missouri's impressive campaign. An NCAA Tournament bid has already been locked, but adding more wins could position the Tigers into a more desirable seed.