Mizzou Forward Trent Pierce to Return Next Season, Per Report

Missouri forward Trent Pierce has agreed to a deal to return to Missouri basketball for the 2026-27 season, per Joe Tipton.

Pierce emerged as a team captain and one of Missouri's most important players the past season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range across 20 games, 12 of which were starts and all of which were in Southeastern Conference or postseason play.

The 6-foot-10 forward originally arrived at Missouri as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, and has since blossomed into a quality player, creeping closer to his full potential.

He's one of Missouri's top contributors, now entering the 2026-27 as one of the Tigers' only multi-year. Pierce will provide quality spacing, defense and cutting for the next iteration of Missouri basketball.

Pierce's return from injury was vital in Missouri's mid-season turnaround, springboarding from a 43-point loss against Illinois to a turnaround in which Missouri won 10 SEC games for the second consecutive season.

"The net doesn't say Trent Pierce was out," Head coach Dennis Gates said after Missouri's SEC Tournament loss to Kentucky. "We're a completely different team than what whatever the net is talking about. That's why the committee doesn't focus on the net. Wins above bubble. Is there? Our style of play is there, you know, I think we're a completely different team just because of the fact that we are a little bit more healthy when you add Trent Pierce."

The rising senior has one season of eligibility left and will now play a major role alongside incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. Pierce is the first Tiger to officially announce his return for the 2026-27 season, as all eyes now turn toward other top scorers, such as T.O. Barrett and Anthony Robinson II.

Missouri has done well in regards to retaining players in recent offseasons, as Aidan Shaw was the only upperclassmen lost to the portal in 2025. The Tigers will aim to retain more talent in 2026.

Here's how Missouri's roster currently sits.

Guard

Anthony Robinson II

Aaron Rowe

T.O. Barrett

Annor Boateng

Sebastian Mack

Jason Crowe Jr.

Center

Trent Burns

Luke Northweather

Forward

Trent Pierce (confirmed for return)

Nicholas Randall

Toni Bryant

Aidan Chronister

Follow along with our offseason tracker here to keep up with all of Missouri's offseason moves here.

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