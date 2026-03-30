Mizzou Forward Trent Pierce to Return Next Season, Per Report
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Missouri forward Trent Pierce has agreed to a deal to return to Missouri basketball for the 2026-27 season, per Joe Tipton.
Pierce emerged as a team captain and one of Missouri's most important players the past season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range across 20 games, 12 of which were starts and all of which were in Southeastern Conference or postseason play.
The 6-foot-10 forward originally arrived at Missouri as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, and has since blossomed into a quality player, creeping closer to his full potential.
He's one of Missouri's top contributors, now entering the 2026-27 as one of the Tigers' only multi-year. Pierce will provide quality spacing, defense and cutting for the next iteration of Missouri basketball.
Pierce's return from injury was vital in Missouri's mid-season turnaround, springboarding from a 43-point loss against Illinois to a turnaround in which Missouri won 10 SEC games for the second consecutive season.
"The net doesn't say Trent Pierce was out," Head coach Dennis Gates said after Missouri's SEC Tournament loss to Kentucky. "We're a completely different team than what whatever the net is talking about. That's why the committee doesn't focus on the net. Wins above bubble. Is there? Our style of play is there, you know, I think we're a completely different team just because of the fact that we are a little bit more healthy when you add Trent Pierce."
The rising senior has one season of eligibility left and will now play a major role alongside incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. Pierce is the first Tiger to officially announce his return for the 2026-27 season, as all eyes now turn toward other top scorers, such as T.O. Barrett and Anthony Robinson II.
Missouri has done well in regards to retaining players in recent offseasons, as Aidan Shaw was the only upperclassmen lost to the portal in 2025. The Tigers will aim to retain more talent in 2026.
Here's how Missouri's roster currently sits.
Guard
Anthony Robinson II
Aaron Rowe
T.O. Barrett
Annor Boateng
Sebastian Mack
Jason Crowe Jr.
Center
Trent Burns
Luke Northweather
Forward
Trent Pierce (confirmed for return)
Nicholas Randall
Toni Bryant
Aidan Chronister
Follow along with our offseason tracker here to keep up with all of Missouri's offseason moves here.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as an all-purpose reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI as an intern, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.Follow killianmwright