Mizzou Guard T.O. Barrett to Enter Transfer Portal

Missouri has suffered a substantial loss to the transfer portal, with starting guard T.O. Barrett reportedly entering his name into the portal, per a report from Joe Tipton of On3.

Barrett had a breakout year in 2025-26, working his way into the starting lineup for the final 14 games of the season. In his time as a starter, Barrett averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.



His best game of the season came against Tennessee, scoring 28 points against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference with his elite physical driving ability in the paint.

His departure makes guard a major need for the Tigers this offseason, as he's the third Tiger guard to enter the portal, joining Anthony Robinson II and Sebastian Mack. Missouri has incoming five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr. coming in, but will now have a major hole to fill alongside him. In addition to the three portal departures, Missouri will also be losing starter Jayden Stone, who has now exhausted his eligibility.

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