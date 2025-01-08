3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Victory Over LSU
In a victory over the LSU Tigers, the Missouri Tigers led for all but 25 seconds. After a rough showing against No. 2-ranked Auburn to open conference play, Missouri was put back on track, earning its first victory over a Power Four opponent since an upset win over then-top-ranked Kansas on Dec. 8.
LSU wasn't the toughest challenge Missouri will face in conference play, but was a quality showing for the Tigers of the midwest in a 83-67 win. Here's three takeaways from the victory.
Defensive Start
Fast, high-energy starts are what Dennis Gates would like to be the trademark skill for his teams. He cracked the formula in 2022-'23, his first season at the helm. Last year, those were mostly absent, making the team's dips out of the second half even more costly.
Tuesday's win over LSU featured a quick start for Missouri, mostly built from the defensive side of the ball. After LSU scored the first points with a dunk on the first possession, the next four possessions for LSU ended in turnovers.
"We wanted to start it with three stops in a row," guard Tamar Bates said. "That was our mentality coming out."
In the opening 10 minutes, Missouri created five steals, with LSU giving up a total of seven turnovers. The hasty Missouri defense disrupted driving and passing lanes. Also in the first 10 minutes, Missouri grabbed boards like it was their full-time job, out-rebounding LSU nine to five.
"Being able to start the way that we did, the energy in the building [the crowd] ignited our defensive side," Gates said. "We were able to get a unbelievable lead moving forward with those runs."
The early defensive success helped Missouri build a 23-9 lead at the 10:27 mark. Doing it against the top offenses of the SEC won't be as simple as it was for Missouri against LSU, but building leads with quick defensive stops is something Missouri could build an identity out of.
Trent Pierces Into the Starting Five
Forward Trent Pierce took Josh Gray's usual spot in the starting lineup Tuesday night, marking Pierce's second appearance in the starting lineup in the last three games. He replaced guard Anthony Robinson II against Alabama State while Robinson dealt with an illness.
Ultimately, Pierce's 20 minutes of playing time was only four minutes more than Gray's productive 16. The decision "ignited" Gray, as Gates put it after the game, with the South Carolina transfer grabbing 10 rebounds.
But Pierce continues to carve out an important role for himself, even if not in the starting lineup each night. The sophomore has averaged 2.8 rebounds, and 8.8 points in his 14 appearances.
"Trent has a high basketball IQ, he's always in the right place," Gates said. "What we see is his confidence soaring, and guys trusting the work that they see him do. The consistency he's had off the court has been a part of that. ...The young man is growing and he's no longer a freshman."
At 6-foot-10 and 220-pounds, Pierce can be a force on both sides of the court. Against Long Island on Dec. 14, he led Missouri with 24 points, built off five makes from three-point range.
"He's improved on both sides of the ball, especially defensively, [which] has given him a lot of confidence on the other end,' Bates said of Pierce. "I could go on and on about his development, but it's all just a testament to the work that Trent puts in."
Winning at Home
Missouri's win over LSU was the 13th game of Southeastern Conference basketball so far this season. 10 of those have been won by the home team, including three upsets where a lower, or unranked home team beat a higher-ranked visitor.
The level of competition in the SEC this season is unparalleled. When the NCAA selection committee meets to decide the tournament bracket, inflation will be applied to any SEC wins.
It's why this week was so important for Missouri to take advantage of one of only two stretches for them in conference play with back-to-back home games. And also one of only two stretches with back-to-back games where neither opponent is currently ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll.
In its SEC home opener, Missouri not only secured the win it needed, but also a quality one that established Missouri is at least one tier above the bottom of the SEC.
Missouri will next host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena.
