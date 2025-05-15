Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star Forward to Arkansas
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers have missed out on their first potential commitment in the class of 2026 in four-star forward JJ Andrews. The Little Rock, Arkansas, native announced the decision on the afternoon of May 15.
Andrews is the 34th best player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings and is the 15th best small forward. He's also the best-ranked prospect in the state of Arkansas.
The Tigers were locked in a deep recruiting battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers for Andrews, with his decision ultimately coming down to Arkansas and Missouri. The home-state recruiting pitch was a hard one to resist for Andrews, which he ultimately stuck with.
Marquette and Oklahoma were the other two teams in the running for Andrews before he cut them out of his final schools list. He also held offers from NC State, Illinois, Ole Miss and USC. The Tigers, along with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, were the first two teams to offer Andrews in 2023.
Despite missing out on Andrews, Missouri is hot in pursuit of plenty of other big names in the class, with the top two being five-star forward Toni Bryant and four-star wing Aidan Chronister. Both of those players have official visits scheduled for next September.
Four-star forward Tristan Reed and four-star Center Ethan Taylor are also names to keep an eye on for the Tigers. Reed is a Saint Louis native and Taylor is from a Kansas City suburb, so they both have ties to the surrounding area of Columbia.
Andrews is a big scoring wing who is at his best while scoring in the paint and getting downhill. His 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame allows him to find success on offense and defense, which will be an important part of his game at the college level.