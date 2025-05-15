Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star Forward to Arkansas

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ JJ Andrews has committed to Arkansas, a source tells @LeagueRDY.



Andrews is a 6-6 wing who is a high motor, physical defender who can get to the basket at will. His improving jumper and all-around production make him one of the top players in 2026.



#22 in the… pic.twitter.com/AU5YtGlM1s