Mizzou Parting Ways with Women's Basketball Coach Robin Pingeton
At the conclusion of the 2024-2025 basketball season, head coach Robin Pingeton will be stepping away from the program, the team announced Wednesday. Across 15 seasons, Pingeton amassed a 249-216 record with the Tigers and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Pingeton has helped the Tigers reach some of the highest highs in program history, but the program has hit a wall in recent years. The Tigers have finished below .500 in the Southeastern Conference for each of the past six seasons.
Pingeton's career highlights includea mammoth overtime victory over the No. 1 ranked South Carolina in 2021. She's coached some of Missouri's best including former All-American and 13th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA, Sophie Cunningham, who is currently a guard for the Indiana Fever.
Pingeton mentioned that its time for a "new voice to lead the team." The Tigers are currently 13-16 on the season and hold a 2-12 record in the SEC.
“Robin Pingeton has poured her heart into Mizzou Women’s Basketball for the past 15 years, and we are tremendously grateful for her leadership, character and dedication to our student-athletes,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “She has built a program that has competed at a high level, developed young women on and off the court and represented Mizzou with class. We respect her decision and appreciate her commitment to finishing this season strong."
Veatch announced that Missouri will conduct a nationwide search to find the team's fifth head basketball coach.
Pingeton will have the remainder of the season to build upon her resume. She will lead her Tigers into Battle in a rivalry game against Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Fayetteville. Her final outing at Mizzou Arena will be on Missouri's Senior Night as the Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. She will get one final chance at winning the SEC Tournament, with postseason action tipping off on Wednesday, March 5, in Greenville, South Carolina.