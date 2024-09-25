Mizzou Womens Basketball Announces Exhibition Against Truman State
Missouri women's basketball has announced they will host the Truman State Bulldogs for a preseason-exhibition game on October 29.
The Tigers kick their season off under a week later on October 4, taking on the Vermont Catamounts on the road. They face three home opponents in a row after their opener, taking on Southern, Norfolk State and Tulane consecutively.
Conference play starts on January 2, taking on the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers have seven other home matchups and eight road games.
The Tigers are looking to bounce back after a challenging overall season in 2023. Going 11-19 overall and 2-14 in conference play, there is certainly room to improve for the Tigers. The schedule isn't any easier for the Tigers, with 11 SEC teams making last year's NCAA Tournament.
Two of the best teams in the country last year, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, are now members of the conference. The Tigers travel to Austin to face the Longhorns on January 30. The Sooners and the Tigers will see eachother twice the following season as well.
Two of their three previous leading scorers return for the Tigers, with guards Ashton Judd and Grace Slaughter. Judd averaged 13.4 points per game last year and Slaughter 11.5. Both were efficient scorers, shooting above 45% from the field and over 30% from the perimeter.
Sophomore forward Hannah Linthacum, a Jefferson City native, will assume a bigger role compared to her freshman season, with plenty of opportunities to improve. She presents as one of the Tigers premier forwards and should see an increase from her 12.8 minute per game number last season.
