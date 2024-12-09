Tamar Bates Shines in Mizzou's Upset Win Past No. 1 Kansas
Taking down the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks for the first time in over a decade on its own court is a tale that will enter the storybook of the Missouri men's basketball program.
Every story needs its hero, and the Tigers got that Sunday afternoon with Tamar Bates.
The senior led Missouri in scoring with a season-high of 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and Kansas never had an answer. Bates attacked its defense with intensity, noticeably looking to be more of an on-the ball scorer than games earlier in non-conference play. It worked, and thanks to that, he made all nine of his shots from the free-throw line.
It wasn't all about scoring for Bates, either. Both he and Anthony Robinson II recorded five steals respectively, allowing the Tigers jump out to several fast-break opportunities. The 22 forced turnovers led to 23 points — a key area of the game.
"My mission, my goal, my preparation this week wasn't to necessarily be the best player on the floor, it was just to win the game," Bates said. I was able to score in certain spots and take advantage of certain matchups when I could have, but I just did what the game called for."
The game clearly called Bates. Without the services of Caleb Grill, Missouri needed someone to step up in his place and take the reins of the offense. Bates took that challenge, and helped bring the Tigers to their defining win under coach Dennis Gates.
The Border War isn't a regular game, and Bates knew that as the preparation got underway.
"The focus and the preparation was the same, like we respect all of our opponents but obviously we just knew we had to have a different deposition coming into this game," Bates said.
And when Gates needed that leader in one of the biggest games of his coaching career, he didn't have to ask Bates twice — nor once.
"We knew we lost a voice with Grill, and he's done nothing but step in. I didn't have to ask him at all. He stepped in, stepped up and it's his voice that we hear consistently," Gates said.
Once the dust settled and the crowd dispersed from the middle of Mizzou Arena, nothing shined brighter about Bates than fatherhood for Gates. Bates walked into the press conference with his daughter, Leilani, in his arms, enjoying the biggest game of his career.
Beyond anything regarding his performance, that's what impressed him the most.
Any win against the Jayhawks is bound to go in Missouri history. But when the game is remembered fondly like several of the others throughout the rivalry's history, the name Bates won't take too long to be brought in the conversation.
Read more from Mizzou's Win over No. 1 Kansas:
Coaches, Players React to Mizzou Basketball's Upset Over Top-Ranked Kansas
Bill Self Compliments Mizzou's Court Storming, Dennis Gates' Timeout
What Went Wrong for Kansas Against Mizzou?