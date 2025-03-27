The Extra Point: How Mizzou's Freshman Can Make Immediate Impacts
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps discusses how Missouri's two incoming freshmen can earn quick minutes for head coach Dennis Gates, but also how they can improve to solidify themselves in the rotation.
Though it isn't the most prolific high school recruiting class Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates has brought in, his two freshmen in the 2025 class do have a path to seeing some floor time during the season. It won't be easy and they will have to stand out early in practices, but certain skill sets they excel at will benefit them.
For three-star point guard Aaron Rowe, his playmaking will be his ticket to seeing the court, period. He has a wiggly, explosive burst to him that allows him to get to the paint and he's dependable as a decision-maker when it comes to taking a shot or kicking it out in those situations. His 6-foot, 155-pound frame is a bit of a concern, given he's a slashing guard, but his ability to find his teammates could make up for that in his first season.
Nicholas Randall, a physical three-star forward, will make his presence felt in the interior. He's a reliable inside scorer and a dominant defender and rebounder around the rim. Randall is also athletic enough to move with quicker forwards, similar to what freshman Marcus Allen does for the Tigers right now.
However, Randall has a limited offensive game outside of that. He will need to improve offensively, in a broad sense, as his development continues.
Both of Gates' pickups are Missouri natives, which is beginning to start a trend of keeping those guys close to home. However, it will be a big prove-me moment for the two, who will have to work relentlessly to find roles next season and beyond.